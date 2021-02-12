Selected Articles: Is America on a Collision Course with China? “Very Real Possibility” of Nuclear War

By Global Research NewsGlobal Research, February 12, 2021

The Gamers’ Uprising Against Wall Street Has Deep Populist Roots

By Ellen Brown, February 12 2021

Wall Street may own the country, as Kansas populist leader Mary Elizabeth Lease once declared, but a new generation of “retail” stock market traders is fighting back.

Venezuela – Food Security and Sovereignty to Fight Starvation Sanctions

By Nino Pagliccia, February 12 2021

More accurately they should be called “starvation sanctions”. They cut off the revenue sources that the Venezuelan government needs to import food, equipment and agricultural supplies necessary for food production.

Security Services Reveal that Turkey Attempts to Control the Muslims of France

By Paul Antonopoulos, February 12 2021

Newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche reported days ago that French security services alerted the Elysee last October about Turkey’s interference in the country’s Muslim community.

Is America on a Collision Course with China over Iran?

By Shahbazz Afzal, February 12 2021

The ‘Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ agreement has caused considerable alarm for America. China may be seen as undermining America’s plan to isolate Iran and this places China on a direct collision course with America.

Head of Strategic Command: US Must Prepare for “Very Real Possibility” of Nuclear War with China

By Alan MacLeod, February 12 2021

In an era when international cooperation in the face of pandemics and climate change is essential, the world appears to be racing towards a new Cold War, and unfortunately, few except the military top brass are talking about it.

Uncertain Future of US-China Relations: Biden’s Envisioned “Extreme Competition” with China

By Andrew Korybko, February 12 2021

If Biden really knew China’s President Xi as well as he thought, then he wouldn’t have taken their countries’ “extreme competition” for granted. In fact, one doesn’t even have to know the Chinese leader personally to be aware that this is the wrong conclusion to make.

Biden’s North Korea Policy: Can Washington Solve this Time the 70-year Old North Korea Issues?

By Prof. Joseph H. Chung, February 12 2021

Washington’s North Korea policy was designed to change the Juche regime and eliminate the nuclear threat of Pyongyang. But, the policy of regime change has failed because of wrong strategies.

UK COVID Police State: Travellers Must Quarantine in Hotels at Their Own Cost, Have 3 Tests, £10k Fine for Going Outside, and 10 Years Prison if Caught Trying to Avoid ‘The Law’

By Steve Watson, February 12 2021

Anyone traveling to Britain from a country on the government’s ‘red list’ must quarantine in a hotel (which they will have to pay for), and have THREE COVID tests, under draconian new laws being implemented by the government.

Tearing Down the Edifice of American Democracy

By Scott Ritter, February 12 2021

The fact of the matter is that politics—at least how it is practiced in the United States—is more about perception than reality. The nuance associated with lawmaking, the arcane art of manufacturing the rules and regulations that hold society together, are hidden and therefore unknown to the vast majority.

Review: Seeking Truth in a Country of Lies

By Ray McGinnis, February 12 2021

Seeking Truth in a Country of Lies is a selection of essays. They reveal what stirs author Ed Curtin’s heart, his mind, and his path toward clarity. With each chapter he passionately reflects on the state of his country and what matters most to him. It is a compelling read.

