Defying the Monolith of Global Propaganda! The 2021 CKUW Fundrive Special

By Michael Welch

Global Research, February 14, 2021

“The ways that we’ve had to adapt this year, and what it means to come together as a community in order to be able to do that, and how we are rethinking the importance of what it means to be a community, and hold that vision. And for organizations like CKUW, that already exist in such a powerful and profound way in Winnipeg, that is it’s own community, within it’s walls, and it’s virtual walls these days, that extends its tentacles far into the community and really creates this net and it’s web of community support.”

– Robin Eriksson, Program Director at CJSF 90.1 FM in Vancouver, BC, Canada. (from this week’s program)

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/984329809&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true

Click to download the audio (MP3 format)

If you are a regular listener to Global Research News Hour, and for that matter a regular reader of Global Research, you know there is an exceptional need to hear the voices and the points of view that don’t make it on the airwaves. The articles and weekly broadcasts are very carefully researched and prudently sourced. As we can see, the situation is significant and can have major repercussions for people living in the imperial cross-hairs, or residing in misery at home.

Think about the evidence of the 9/11 attacks orchestrated from within the U.S. National Security State. Or the debunking of the claims of Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq. Or the role played by the Maidan movement and certain elite elements of the U.S. in overthrowing the Ukrainian government in 2014. Or the role evidence contradicting the claim of Russian interference in the U.S. elections. Or the role of Guaido supporters themselves in burning the humanitarian aid from their own trucks and blaming it on Maduro’s forces.

And now, especially in 2020, the major deceit of a ‘killer virus’, worse than any other virus since the Spanish flu, hurling us into the greatest financial collapse in history.

Over the course of nearly nine years, the Global Research News Hour has done an exceptional job of bringing unique stories to the general public that few stations, even the so-called independent ones, are leery to entertain.

Right now our station, CKUW 95.9FM in Winnipeg has the Global Research News Hour’s back! Now it is in the midst of its annual fund-raiser, CKUW Fundrive. We’ve raised $30,000 so far, but if we want to meet all of our needs in terms of equipment, staff and other needs, it is imperative to remind our listeners of where these resources are coming from.

Ultimately, it is YOU!

We need to raise $30,000 more by the end of next week. If you wish to donate $50, $100 or whatever you can afford, please don’t be afraid to call or donate with your contribution.

On the show this week, we’ll hear a few excerpts from past programs, an interview with Program Director Robin Eriksson at Vancouver station CJSF, and a whole lot of appealing from yours truly, the Global Research News Hour host Michael Welch.

Donate online at fundrive.ckuw.ca.

Please also consider pledging to the Global Research website by clicking on this link.

Donate today!

The Global Research News Hour airs every Friday at 1pm CT on CKUW 95.9FM out of the University of Winnipeg. The programme is also podcast at globalresearch.ca .

