Selected Articles: The Reshaping of Global Agriculture

Western Governments Are Killing Their Own People … Again. Experimental mRNA Injections in Nursing Homes

By Mark Taliano, February 16 2021

Western countries, including Canada, are using experimental mRNA injections in nursing homes, on the most vulnerable of people.

The Reshaping of Global Agriculture: The WEF Agenda Behind India’s Modi Government’s “Farm Reform”

By F. William Engdahl, February 16 2021

In September 2021 the UN will hold a Food Systems Summit. The aim will be to reshape world agriculture and food production in the context of the Malthusian UN Agenda 2030 “sustainable agriculture” goals.

The Dubious COVID Models, The Tests and Now the Consequences

By F. William Engdahl, February 16 2021

This article by F. William Engdahl first published on April 29, 2020 focusses on the dubious Covid models used to justify the lockdowns and closure of economic activity Worldwide.

UK Government Is ‘Considering’ Vaccine Passports to Enter Pubs, Shops, Events

By Steve Watson, February 16 2021

After months of denying there are any plans to introduce so called vaccine passports, the British government has now admitted that not only is it considering introducing them for travel, but also merely to gain access to events spaces, and even shops and pubs.

ICC to Investigate Israeli War Crimes

By Philip Giraldi, February 16 2021

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has finally received authorization to proceed with the investigation of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel-Palestine, to include both the Israel Defense Force (IDF) and also Hamas in Gaza.

Trump Acquitted (Again), but Trump Hatred Continues

By Rep. Ron Paul, February 16 2021

Last week’s second impeachment trial of former President Trump should serve as a warning that something is very wrong in US politics.

Weather Warfare: Beware the US Military’s Experiments with Climatic Warfare

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, February 15 2021

‘Climatic warfare’ has been excluded from the agenda on climate change. This article was first published by The Ecologist in December 2007. It summarizes several in-depth and detailed articles written by the author on environmental modification (ENMOD) techniques for military use.

Quebec: Falsification of Mortality Data Pertaining to Covid-19

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, February 14 2021

According to a directive from Quebec’s Ministry of Health : “If the presumed cause of death is Covid-19 (with or without a positive test) an autopsy should be avoided [emphasis in original document] and death should be attributed to Covid-19 … ”

Black History Month: Reflections on the Tuskegee Study and Its Moral Harm

By Prof. Sam Ben-Meir, February 16 2021

Black History Month challenges all of us to learn, reflect and understand many things about the Black American experience, among them the Tuskegee Syphilis Study.

History of British Rhodesia and Zimbabwe: The First Universal Elections. Rumours of A Coup Against Mugabe. The February 14th 1980 Failed “False Flag” of Selous Scouts Mission

By Adeyinka Makinde, February 16 2021

The build up to the first universal elections in the history of Rhodesia, the country which after the elections would be reconstituted as Zimbabwe, was a tumultuous period.

Opening the CIA’s Can of Worms

By Edward Curtin, February 15 2021

The corporate mainstream media are stenographers for the national security state’s ongoing psychological operations aimed at the American people, just as they have done the same for an international audience.

Is Joe Biden Intent Upon Escalating the War against Syria?

By Stephen Lendman, February 15 2021

Nearly 10 years after Obama/Biden launched aggression against nonbelligerent Syria threatening no one, Biden/Harris appear hellbent on escalating more of the same.

Is Joe Biden Preparing for War against Iran? Will Russia and China Intervene?

By Shahbazz Afzal, February 15 2021

As the US led aggression against Iran escalates, Russia and China stand closer with Iran. Recent reports of joint naval drills planned with Iran, Russia and China in the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman will send a clear message to the new US leadership.

US Changes Its Role in the Yemen War as It Seeks to Impose a ‘Peace Deal’ on Its Terms

By Dr. Leon Tressell, February 15 2021

In his first speech on foreign policy President Joe Biden announced that the United States would would end its support for Saudi Arabia’s genocidal war in Yemen. This would include a ban on selling weapons that facilitated ‘offensive operations’ by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen.

The Enforcement of a “New Normal”: “The Deadly Human Experiment with Vaccination”

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, February 15 2021

Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Corona Committee Foundation, demands after the public hearing of an eyewitness on the consequences of mass vaccinations: “This deadly human experiment must be stopped as soon as possible!”

