Global Financial Establishment Controls Italy: Draghi’s Government, For Whom the Bell Tolls

By Manlio Dinucci

Global Research, February 17, 2021

In Rome the handover between former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Mario Draghi took place at Palazzo Chigi with the traditional bell ceremony. While waiting to verify what the political program of the new multi-partisan government, supported by almost the entire Parliamentary arc, will be, its guidelines can be foreseen through the curricula of some ministers and the Prime Minister. Roberto Guerini (Democratic Party) and Luigi Di Maio (5 Stars) have been reconfirmed in Defense and Foreign Affairs, a fact that indicates Draghi’s government will further strengthen “Atlantism,” which is Italy’s NATO membership under US command. The two Ministers’ last acts in the previous Government are emblematic.

Minister of Defense Guerini went on the Italian Navy flagship aircraft carrier Cavour, which sailed from Taranto to the United States where it will acquire certification to operate with Lockheed Martin’s 5th generation F-35B fighters. After reiterating that “the Transatlantic relationship with the United States – a great nation with which our country has a deep connection – plays an essential role for Italy,” the Minister underlined that “Italy will become one of the few countries in the world, together with the United States, Great Britain and Japan, to express an aircraft carrier capability with 5th generation combat aircraft.” Above all thanks to the Leonardo group, the largest Italian war producer, which participated in the construction of the F-35s.

In the wake of the US / NATO strategy, Minister of Foreign Affairs Di Maio went to Riyadh where he signed a memorandum of understanding of “strategic dialogue” with Saudi Arabia, the absolute Monarchy that the Leonardo group is assisting in the use of Euro-fighter Typhoon fighters that are bombing Yemen, also supplying Saudi Arabia with a most advanced type of warships it is building in the United States.

The same Leonardo group reappears in physicist Roberto Cingolani’s curriculum, placed at the helm of the new “Super-Ministry” (requested by 5 stars ideologic leader Beppe Grillo) for Ecological Transition: Cingolani specializes in nanotechnology and robotics, and has been in charge of the Leonardo group technology and innovation department since 2019, “a global player in Aerospace, Defense and Security,” increasingly integrated into the gigantic US military-industrial complex. 30% of the group’s shareholding is owned by the Ministry of Economic, headed by Giancarlo Giorgetti, number two in the Lega Party and right-hand man of Lega leader Matteo Salvini. Defined as an “accountant, he wil take care of the 30 billion euros, already allocated by his Ministry for military purposes, and the other 25 billion coming from the Recovery Fund to bring Italian military spending from 26 to 36 billion a year as requested by the USA and NATO. This task will also be entrusted to the new Minister of Economy and Finance, Daniele Franco, former Director-General of the Bank of Italy, officially a public law institution where 160 banks and pension funds participate.

In the new government, the “technicians” have more power than the “politicians.” Mario Draghi’s curriculum is demonstrating it first of all from executive director of the World Bank in Washington to director of the Ministry of the Treasury in Rome, where he developed the major Italian public companies’ privatization, from vice president of the American Goldman Sachs (one of the largest business banks of the world) to Governor of the Bank of Italy and President of the European Central Bank. Draghi is at the same time one of the protagonists of the Group of Thirty, a powerful international financial organization based in Washington, that the Rockefeller Foundation created in 1978.

Thus, the power of the Military-Industrial Complex and high finance have strengthened with Draghi’s government, it constitutes a further loss of sovereignty principles and war repudiation enshrined in the Italian Constitution. If it is not, the Ministry of Ecological Transition should begin its activity by eliminating the greatest threat that weighs on our living environment: the US nuclear weapons installed in Italy.

This article was originally published in Italian on Il Manifesto.

Manlio Dinucci is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

