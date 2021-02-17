Selected Articles: Science and Power as Fellow Henchmen

By Global Research News

Global Research, February 17, 2021

Science and Power as Fellow Henchmen: How the “Land of Poets and Thinkers” Sinks into the Swamp of Corruption

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, February 17 2021

Today’s science is in a relationship of increasing interdependence with politics. Political circumstances set the respective framework conditions for scientific research and the social application of research findings.

“Palestine Must be Demilitarized”. According to Israel, there is no “Occupation” of The West Bank and Gaza

By Rima Najjar, February 17 2021

Israel has yet to acknowledge it is occupying the West Bank or Gaza Strip. Israel has long argued that Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention doesn’t apply to Jewish colonies in the West Bank, because … there is no occupation.

US Sanctions, Crisis in EU-Russia Relations: Does Russia Hold the Key to German Sovereignty?

By Pepe Escobar, February 17 2021

Russia-EU trade will continue, no matter what. The EU badly needs Russian energy; and Russia is willing to sell it, oil and gas, pipelines and all. That’s strictly business.

Global Financial Establishment Controls Italy: Draghi’s Government, For Whom the Bell Tolls

By Manlio Dinucci, February 17 2021

In Rome the handover between former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Mario Draghi took place at Palazzo Chigi with the traditional bell ceremony.

American Empire – A Global History

By Jim Miles, February 17 2021

Most recent works on the United States accept that it is an empire, perhaps not in the traditional landholding sense, but in the extent of its power and control of others.

I Shall Fear No Evil. Why We Need a Truly Independent Candidate for U.S. President

By Emanuel Pastreich, February 17 2021

This book consists of a series of speeches that Emanuel Pastreich gave as an independent candidate for president of the United States after his first announcement of the intention to run in February.

The COVID-19 RT-PCR Test: How to Mislead All Humanity. Using a “Test” To Lock Down Society

By Dr. Pascal Sacré, February 16 2021

The misuse of the RT-PCR technique is used as an intentional strategy by some governments, supported by scientific safety councils and by the dominant media, to justify the violation of a large number of constitutional rights, the destruction of the economy with the bankruptcy of entire active sectors of society.

What VAERS Data Reveal About Cardiac-Related Reactions to COVID Vaccines

By Children’s Health Defense, February 17 2021

We are exactly two months into the COVID 19 vaccine rollout, which began on Dec. 14, 2020. Each Friday The Defender reports on the latest vaccine reaction numbers from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database.

“Far-Reaching Violation”: Dutch Government Ordered To Lift ‘Illegitimate’ Pandemic Curfew By Hague Court

By Zero Hedge, February 17 2021

A top court in The Hague issued a “shock” ruling that curbs the power of civic authorities to impose sweeping coronavirus-related curfews which should have significant reverberations legally for similar scenarios in other countries.

Too Big and Too Powerful: The Criminality of Global Capitalism

By Rod Driver, February 17 2021

Corporations have been around, on and off, for a few hundred years and some of the biggest ones have been causing major problems ever since they started.

Crocodile Evolution Rebooted by Ice Age Glaciations

By McGill University, February 17 2021

American crocodiles (Crocodylus acutus) are found in the Caribbean and Pacific coasts of the Neotropics but they arrived in the Pacific before Panama existed, according to researchers from McGill University.

Is a Revolutionary Movement Developing in Europe? Rejecting the Lockdown and the Mask

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts and Klaus Madersbacher, February 16 2021

US media provides little news of Europe. What is provided is strictly “narrated.” Consequently, Americans are unaware of what seems to be a spontaneous, leaderless, popular uprising against mandated lockdowns and masks.

Epidemiological Evidence: The “Pandemic” is Over. No “Second Wave” will Follow

By Dr. Stephen Malthouse, February 16 2021

This text, crossposted on GR was first published in October 2020. It is of relevance in understanding the governments’ decision to enforcing a lockdown in defiance of scientific evidence.

