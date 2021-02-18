Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Takes ‘Anti-Vax’ Stance in Violation of His Own Platform’s New Policy …

‘I Share Some Caution on this [Vaccine] Because We Just Don’t Know the Long-Term Side Effects of Basically Modifying People’s DNA and RNA’

By Project Veritas Action

Global Research, February 18, 2021Project Veritas 16 February 2021

Project Veritas released a new video today provided by a brave Facebook insider exposing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s contradictory position when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines.

In July of 2020, Zuckerberg said he was worried about the impact a COVID-19 vaccine would have on an individual’s DNA and RNA.

“But I do just want to make sure that I share some caution on this [vaccine] because we just don’t know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people’s DNA and RNA…basically the ability to produce those antibodies and whether that causes other mutations or other risks downstream. So, there’s work on both paths of vaccine development,” Zuckerberg said.

A few months later, in November, Zuckerberg hosted a public live stream with Dr. Anthony Fauci and contradicted the statement he had made in a private meeting during the summer:

Mark Zuckerberg: “Just to clear up one point, my understanding is that these vaccines do not modify your DNA or RNA. So that’s just an important point to clarify, if I’m getting anything wrong here of course correct me, but just to make that clear…” Dr. Anthony Fauci: “No, first of all DNA is inherent in your own nuclear cell. Sticking in anything foreign will ultimately get cleared.” Zuckerberg: “Good, well, I’m glad we cleared that up.”

Facebook announced last week that they are “expanding [their] efforts to remove false claims on Facebook and Instagram about COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccines and vaccines in general during the pandemic.” In this new policy, Facebook specifically stated that any claims that the vaccine changes an individual’s DNA would be removed.

Facebook claims the platform allows users to “discuss, debate and share their personal experiences, opinions and views” as it pertains to the pandemic but will remove vaccine concerns that had once been expressed by their own CEO.

It is unclear if Facebook still stands by Zuckerberg’s concerns in July and whether or not the company would ban this video of Zuckerberg from its platforms because of vaccine policy violations.

25 December 2020The original source of this article is Project VeritasCopyright © Project Veritas Action, Project Veritas, 2021