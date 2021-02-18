Selected Articles: Pandemic Revelations

By Global Research News

International Alert Message about COVID-19. United Health Professionals

By United Health Professionals, February 18 2021

We bring to the attention of our readers, this important international statement by health professionals, medical doctors and scientists, which has been sent to the governments of thirty countries.

Video: The 2020 Worldwide Corona Crisis

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Maya Nogradi, February 18 2021

We bring to the attention of our readers, the English version of this PANGEA TV program which was broadcast live in several regions of Italy.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Takes ‘Anti-Vax’ Stance in Violation of His Own Platform’s New Policy …

By Project Veritas Action, February 18 2021

Project Veritas released a new video today provided by a brave Facebook insider exposing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s contradictory position when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines.

Why Politicians and Doctors Keep Ignoring the Medical Research on Vitamin D and Covid

By Jonathan Cook, February 18 2021

It is time to speak out forcefully now that a new, large-scale Spanish study demonstrates not a just a correlation but a causal relationship between high-dose Vitamin D treatment of hospitalised Covid patients and significantly improved outcomes for their health.

Pathologist: FDA ‘Misled the Public’ on Pfizer Vaccine Efficacy

By Children’s Health Defense, February 18 2021

Pfizer’s announcement in November 2020 that clinical trials showed its COVID-19 vaccine was “95% effective” prompted Dr. Sin Hang Lee, a Connecticut pathologist, to question Pfizer’s methodology.

Emails Reveal US Officials Joined With Agrochemical Giant Bayer to Stop Mexico’s Glyphosate Ban

By Kenny Stancil, February 18 2021

Agrochemical company Bayer, industry lobbyist CropLife America, and U.S. officials have been pressuring Mexico’s government to drop its proposed ban on the carcinogenic pesticide.

Call to Resist Tyranny: There is Only One Thing to Do: Say NO! The Legacy of Wolfgang Borchert

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, February 18 2021

In a manifesto written in 1947, “Then there is only one thing!”, the German regime critic and writer Wolfgang Borchert calls on fellow human beings to refuse to participate in future wars.

Techno-Censorship: The Slippery Slope from Censoring ‘Disinformation’ to Silencing Truth

By John W. Whitehead, February 18 2021

In a world increasingly automated and filtered through the lens of artificial intelligence, we are finding ourselves at the mercy of inflexible algorithms that dictate the boundaries of our liberties.

Pandemic Revelations

By David Cayley, February 18 2021

How could people even countenance a term like lockdown, with its overtones of imprisonment and total control, let along coming to think well of it and condemning and shaming its violators and critics? My argument was that societies like Canada had, for a long time, been “practicing”.

Struggling for Gender Equality in East Africa: Researches and Experiences

By Kester Kenn Klomegah, February 18 2021

For over two decades, the Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW) has been fighting for gender equality, the empowerment of women and improvement of women’s rights in Kenya and broadly in East Africa.

5 Questions To Ask Your Friends Who Plan To Get The Covid Vaccine

By Kit Knightly, February 18 2021

If you know someone who is planning on getting vaccinated against Covid19, ask them these five questions. Make sure they understand exactly what they’re asking for.

Israel: Election of New ICC Prosecutor Raises Questions for War Crimes Probe

By Alex McDonald, February 18 2021

The election of Karim Khan, a British lawyer, as chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), has once more raised the spectre of “politicisation” in the organisation, as well as concerns about what the new appointment will mean for the probe into alleged Israeli and Hamas war crimes.

