Selected Articles: The Covid Deception Serves An Undeclared Agenda

The Covid Deception Serves An Undeclared Agenda

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, February 19 2021

There is no scientific basis for the measures in place to deal with the alleged Covid Pandemic. Among experts the support for these measures are largely limited to those with financial links with pharmaceutical corporations.

Truth Slips Out in Coronavirus Vaccine Deaths ‘Fact Check’?

By Adam Dick, February 19 2021

The big money media that have been working for a year to stir up maximum fear of coronavirus have been taking the opposite tack regarding coronavirus vaccines.

How the Gates Foundation Seeded America’s COVID-19 Policy Catastrophes

By Jordan Schachtel, February 19 2021

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is finally facing the heat for his botched and negligent coronavirus response policies, yet no one seems to be asking why Cuomo and select governors made the fateful decisions that led to the excess deaths.

The Twilight Zone: Covid, the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Eugenics

By Peter Koenig, February 19 2021

These horrible times, from lockdowns to lockdowns to coerced vaccinations, to social distancing, to masking and masking and more masking — when we all know, and science has proven it – that none of this helps – don’t they make you feel that we are living in a twilight zone?

‘A Humanitarian Crisis’ in Texas: Cold and Snow Put Millions in Danger. 38 Dead

By Counter Current News, February 19 2021

Texas’s freeze entered a sixth day on Thursday. At least 31 people have died as of Wednesday afternoon as a result of the severe weather in Texas.

The Decline of the West: American Education Surrenders to ‘Equity’

By Philip Giraldi, February 18 2021

It will be difficult or even impossible to go back to a system where learning is actually a discipline that requires hard work and dedication.

‘All The Warfare Of The Future’: Drones, New Technology and the Integrated Review

By Chris Cole, February 18 2021

At the beginning of March, the government will publish its long-awaited Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy, known (thankfully) as ‘The Integrated Review’.

Role of NGOs in Promoting Neo-Colonialism

By Syed Ehtisham, February 19 2021

Political scientists often refer to NGOs as “pressure groups” or “lobby groups,” . In the field of international relations, scholars now speak of NGOs as “Non-state Actors”.

The Greater Danger of Israeli Provocations in Syria

By Brian Berletic, February 19 2021

Continued airstrikes carried out by Israeli warplanes in Syria presents – at face value – an obvious and persistent threat to Syria. In a wider context, the threat runs much deeper and extends to Syria’s allies in Tehran.

Oceanic Sharks and Rays Have Declined by 71% since 1970 – A Global Solution Is Needed

By The Conversation, February 19 2021

For millennia, their remoteness has allowed these species to largely avoid humans. But since the early 1950s, industrial-scale fishing fleets have been able to reach distant waters and gradually spread to exploit the entire global ocean.

