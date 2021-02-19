Selected Articles: The Covid Deception Serves An Undeclared Agenda

Global Research, February 19, 2021
The Covid Deception Serves An Undeclared Agenda
By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, February 19 2021
There is no scientific basis for the measures in place to deal with the alleged Covid Pandemic. Among experts the support for these measures are largely limited to those with financial links with pharmaceutical corporations.
Truth Slips Out in Coronavirus Vaccine Deaths ‘Fact Check’?
By Adam Dick, February 19 2021
The big money media that have been working for a year to stir up maximum fear of coronavirus have been taking the opposite tack regarding coronavirus vaccines.
How the Gates Foundation Seeded America’s COVID-19 Policy Catastrophes
By Jordan Schachtel, February 19 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is finally facing the heat for his botched and negligent coronavirus response policies, yet no one seems to be asking why Cuomo and select governors made the fateful decisions that led to the excess deaths.
The Twilight Zone: Covid, the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Eugenics
By Peter Koenig, February 19 2021
These horrible times, from lockdowns to lockdowns to coerced vaccinations, to social distancing, to masking and masking and more masking — when we all know, and science has proven it – that none of this helps – don’t they make you feel that we are living in a twilight zone?
‘A Humanitarian Crisis’ in Texas: Cold and Snow Put Millions in Danger. 38 Dead
By Counter Current News, February 19 2021
Texas’s freeze entered a sixth day on Thursday. At least 31 people have died as of Wednesday afternoon as a result of the severe weather in Texas.
The Decline of the West: American Education Surrenders to ‘Equity’
By Philip Giraldi, February 18 2021
It will be difficult or even impossible to go back to a system where learning is actually a discipline that requires hard work and dedication.
‘All The Warfare Of The Future’: Drones, New Technology and the Integrated Review
By Chris Cole, February 18 2021
At the beginning of March, the government will publish its long-awaited Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy, known (thankfully) as ‘The Integrated Review’.
Role of NGOs in Promoting Neo-Colonialism
By Syed Ehtisham, February 19 2021
Political scientists often refer to NGOs as “pressure groups” or “lobby groups,” . In the field of international relations, scholars now speak of NGOs as “Non-state Actors”.
The Greater Danger of Israeli Provocations in Syria
By Brian Berletic, February 19 2021
Continued airstrikes carried out by Israeli warplanes in Syria presents – at face value – an obvious and persistent threat to Syria. In a wider context, the threat runs much deeper and extends to Syria’s allies in Tehran.
Oceanic Sharks and Rays Have Declined by 71% since 1970 – A Global Solution Is Needed
By The Conversation, February 19 2021
For millennia, their remoteness has allowed these species to largely avoid humans. But since the early 1950s, industrial-scale fishing fleets have been able to reach distant waters and gradually spread to exploit the entire global ocean.
Related Articles
The Covid Deception Serves An Undeclared Agenda
Selected Articles: The New Domestic War on Terror Is Coming
How the Gates Foundation Seeded America’s COVID-19 Policy Catastrophes
19 February 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © The Global Research Team, Global Research, 2021