The Covid Deception Serves An Undeclared Agenda

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

Global Research, February 19, 2021

There is no scientific basis for the measures in place to deal with the alleged Covid Pandemic. Among experts the support for these measures are largely limited to those with financial links with pharmaceutical corporations. Public health bureaucrats, such as Fauci at NIH, are also linked with pharmaceutical corporations. Medical practioners take their guidance from approved authority, which means NIH, CDC, WHO, all compromised with conflicts of interest. Conforming with these compromised institutions provides liability protection that relying on independent expert advice does not.

One thousand five hundred experts from around the world have come together to challenge the Covid measures as “a global scientific fraud of unprecedented proportions.” Here is their statement.

International Alert Message about COVID-19. United Health Professionals

By United Health Professionals, February 18, 2021

Here are the Highlights

“Stay home, save lives” was a pure lie.

Remove the following illegal, non-scientific and non-sanitary measures : lockdown, mandatory face masks for healthy subjects, social distancing of one or two meters.

The lockdown not only killed many people but also destroyed physical and mental health, economy, education and other aspects of life.

The natural history of the virus [the coronavirus] is not influenced by social measures [lockdown, face masks, closure of restaurants, curfew

When the state knows best and violates human rights, we are on a dangerous course.

Exclude your experts and advisers who have links or conflicts of interest with pharmaceutical companies :

Stop the vaccination campaigns and refuse the scam of the pseudo-health passport which is in reality a politico-commercial project

Is it safe to assume that compromised public health bureaucries with links to pharmaceutical corporations know more and are more trustworthy than independent experts?

What is the real agenda behind the Covid Deception? Clearly it is not public health.

How was media orchestrated to deplatform and censor experts who challenge the obviously unsuccessful Covid measures?

It should make you instantly suspicious when scientifically ignorant and totally compromised presstitutes dismiss dissenting independent experts as “conspiracy theorists.”

Why is no public discussion of the situation possible? If the Covid measures could stand examination, there would be no censorship.

Clearly, an undeclared agenda is being shoved down our throats.

In this article entitled The COVID-19 RT-PCR Test: How to Mislead All Humanity. Using a “Test” To Lock Down Society

“It is time for everyone to come out of this negative trance, this collective hysteria, because famine, poverty, massive unemployment will kill, mow down many more people than SARS-CoV-2!”

Dr. Pascal Sacre explains why the PCR test results in a huge exaggeration in the number of Covid infections and thus serves the assertion of a pandemic and the creation of fear that causes people to accept tyrannical measures.

That independent scientifc experts have been forced out of public discussion should tell you how utterly corrupt are the governments of the world.

See also: https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2021/02/18/the-covid-pandemic-is-the-result-of-public-health-authorities-blocking-effective-treatment/

*

This article was originally published on the author’s blog site, PCR Institute for Political Economy.

17 November 2020