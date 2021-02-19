The Twilight Zone: Covid, the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Eugenics

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, February 19, 2021

These horrible times, from lockdowns to lockdowns to coerced vaccinations, to social distancing, to masking and masking and more masking — when we all know, and science has proven it – that none of this helps – don’t they make you feel that we are living in a twilight zone? – There is some light of hope, but there is also an ever-obscurer darkness descending upon us. It’s unreal. Its surreal.

We are being shoved from lockdown – to slight improvement of our freedoms, only to be put back into the lockdown. It’s a strategy of manipulation, well thought out by scientists – and we the people, keep following and falling for it, falling in to the eventually bottomless pit.

It’s a carrot and stick approach.

It’s a twilight zone – between light of optimism – and darkness of deep despair.

We are being told that there are vaccines coming, then they are delayed, but then a batch is arriving – but it’s not enough, creating anxiety for not having enough vaccines to cure our fear, never mind covid, fear is being cured by the appearance of a vaccine. And since, following the manipulative strategy, it’s made strategically rare, and rarer, so people clamor for it, want it so badly, fight among each other, countries fight among each other, who will get it first?

The “vaccines” that are most used in the west, almost exclusively, are mRNA-type injections from Moderna (Bill Gates created and majority-owned pharma company), Pfizer, and to a lesser extent, from the Oxford-Swedish collaboration, the AstraZeneca. By the pharmas own admission,they are not vaccines, they are inoculations of gene-therapy agents that may affect the human genome.

We have no idea, since no experience, how they may affect our genome, our DNA, over time is available.

The death rate after injection is already higher by a multiple than it is for regular vaccines (injection of a weakened virus to trigger the human immune system). According to British statistics, it is about 40 times higher than with ordinary vaccines.See: UK government says over 240 people in Britain died shortly after receiving COVID jab

And this is only after two to three weeks after the first jab. We don’t know yet, what happens after the second jab – and after one or two or three years. In the few animal trials, all animals, mostly rats and ferrets, died. Then under a special emergency law passed in the US in October 2020, these pharma-injections were allowed on humans – on a trial basis.

Did you know, that you are a guinea pig for the vaccine companies?

And that whatever might go wrong, you have absolutely no recourse against the pharma companies? They are immune against any law suits.

Under the US 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (Public Law 99-660, no vaccine manufacturer shall be liable in a civil action for damages arising from a vaccine-related injury or death associated with the administration of a vaccine after October 1, 1988. This is also referred to as thePublic Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.

Therefore, companies like Pfizer and Moderna have total immunity from liability if something unintentionally goes wrong with their vaccines.

Our authorities, our governments backed by the official government contracted scientists and so-called scientific “Task Forces” lie to us, when they promise that there is a vaccine – which is NO vaccine. It is a crime to sell to ignorant public an unproven “medication”, called a vaccine, that already in its first trials in humans has disastrous side effects, including death.

Our western authorities and “officially selected” scientists are traitors – traitors on humanity. That is a crime. They should protect us. Instead, they expose us to life-threatening dangers.

Our governments know exactly what they are doing. They walk us from lockdown to lockdown, testing our tolerance level, our resilience vis-à-vis mass manipulation; how much it will it take until protests become an unstoppable revolution.

To avoid that from happening, there has been an entire science developed on how to dull and manipulate us into ever more repression. Just think a year back – did you have any clue then, that we would be fully repressed, shackled to the place where we live, to our rooms, apartments, shacks, where ever we have made our home, could hardly move, cannot shop where we want, no restaurants, no cinemas, theatres, concerts – no – nothing! No social life, because we are not allowed to congregate – it’s called “social distancing”, isolation – despair from isolation, leading to ever-more frequent suicide.

We have to wear masks. Science, not the “bought” and corrupted science, but wearing masks is at best controversial, and often providing proof that masks are medically more harmful than useful; not enough oxygen and inhaling your own CO2. This is most harmful to children and elderly people. Let alone the personal stigma, being made anonymous by a mask, not showing your smile, not being able to read your partners’ facial expressions – being segregated into a mask-wearing nobody.

See this site, listing different studies with various opinions and test results on mask wearing.

And you may as well include in this sinister group Klaus Schwab, the founder and CEO of the World Economic Forum (WEF), and co-author of the Great Reset, the sub-god of the super-rich elite, as he writes their rules so they may reign into a future which according to them, often repeated by Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab, where life “will never be the same again.” Fearmongering intimidation.

They are those who benefit from our misery and stand behind this destruction of humanity. The world’s 7 richest billionaires (Bezos, Gates, Zuckerberg, Buffet, Ellison, Ballmer, Musk) have increased their wealth from March to June 2020 from US$ 471 billion to US$ 690 billion, by more than 46%. (IPS study, see table below)

According to the Institute for Policy Studies, the Wealth of the 5 Richest Billionaires increased in two months (March 18 to June 18, 2020 by 20%.

In the meantime, or in parallel rather, jobs and livelihoods of hundreds of millions were destroyed, millions starve to death. The World Food Program estimates 270 million people are at the level of starvation. Below the July 2020 analysis of acute food insecurity.Warning: Covid Vaccines! Huge Risks, Huge Injuries – Huge Compensations?

Millions will die from famine. Others from despair and suicide. The current misery is just the tip of the iceberg. Worse, much worse, is still to come, if we, the people, do not break that cycle of unspeakable crime being committed in front of our eyes.

What is happening doesn’t even qualify as insane. It is a worldwide diabolical act of epic dimensions – never seen in recent history.

And all of this because of an invented, invisible enemy. A virus. Very clever. We are surrounded on a daily basis by millions of viruses. We live with them. Seldom do they harm us.

This corona virus, SARS-CoV-2,according to worldwide statistics has a mortality rate from 0.03% to 0.08%, similar to the common flu. See Antony Fauci et al, Cov id-19 – Navigating the Uncharted, NEJM

By the way, have you noticed, the common flu mysteriously disappeared in the 2020 / 2021 season? Why is that? – Perhaps because common flu patients are simply folded into the statistics of covid “cases” – and flu-deaths are covid deaths?

There are numerous reports from hospitals and medical doctors attesting to the fact that flu-cases and flu deaths – among others, have to be classified as covid-cases and covid deaths. There are many hospitals and medical doctors who are rewarded for declaring a hospital walk-in patient as a covid-patient, and even more so, later as a covid death.

We are indeed living in a very dystopian world, in a Twilight Zone. Once you see it – then you don’t; the disaster planned upon us. Does anyone still doubt that it is NOT a coincidence that all the 193 UN member countries were at once befallen by this mysterious virus, and that all at once had to “perform” their first lockdown? Namely mid-March 2020? ALL countries? On commando.

Doesn’t this look like there is another motive behind?

Is it a coincidence, that there is the 2010 Rockefeller Report (focussing on the Lockstep scenario) predicting ten years later as the first step in their nefarious 4-phase plan, the “Lockstep Scenario” – which is exactly what we are experiencing now; the entire western civilization is walking in lockstep, as we are told.

Then there is the infamous Event 201 of 18 October 2019 in New York City , where the Johns Hopkins Center for Medicine, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the WEF sponsored a computer simulation of a corona virus striking the world, a simulation causing 65 million deaths in 18 months and a total destruction of the world economy. Coincidentally, just a a couple of months before the first corona case, SARS-CoV-2, was discovered in China.

Really coincidence?

Just at the tail-end of the globe’s first Great Lockdown, in July 2020, Klaus Schwab, on behalf of the WEF, published the Great Reset, saying,

“The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world.” –

All a coincidence. None of the 193 country leaders (sic – as they are mere puppets of a higher force), ever mentions these precedents and subsequent “coincidences”.

This current Twilight Zone, now I see it, now I don’t — “it” — the planned disaster that is still upon us under many different names, the pandemic, better called “plandemic”, is just the engine that drives a much heavier agenda – the elements of the Great Reset which are also the components of the so-called UN Agenda 2030.

Is it a coincidence that Bill Gates just acquired 242,000 acres (about 980 square kilometers) of farmland in 18 US States, and thus becomes the largest private farmland owner in the US? Why is Gates buying all the Farmland?

Screen Shot

What will he do with this farmland?

Cultivate GMO-food? How and with what will this food be genetically modified?

Similarly, as his Moderna “vaccines” – from which we don’t know what long-term impact it will leave on unwitting humans that have been manipulated into “Ohhh god, gimme, gimme the vaccine!”

Bill Gates is an admitted eugenist and his key objective has been for the last many decades to drastically reduce the world population. He never made a secret out of it.

See, for example, his 2010 TedTalk in California, “Innovating to Zero” (click screen to view)

Henry Kissinger said already five decades ago – “Who controls the food supply controls the people; who controls the energy can control whole continents; who controls money can control the world.”

And here, by the way, is a succinct but clear explanation how manipulations work, in particular the one that makes us tremble for fear from an invisible enemy – and makes us accept almost total deprivation of our human and civil rights, makes us accept an inoculation which is sold as a vaccine – a “vaccine’ which by the admission of the pharmaceutical producers does not protect us from getting the virus and from passing it on to other people… yet, people are desperate to get “vaccinated” – not knowing whether it will kill them, or otherwise harm them. “Just vaccinate me, so I can sleep again”.

The twilight – “I don’t now and don’t care what will happen after the vaccination, or as a result of the vaccination – just inoculate me”. The fear: I see it, yet I don’t. And this is how professionally designed manipulation of people works. You will recognize at what stage of the progressive, manipulative scene we are right now – here

One of the most abject lies and misguidance of this vaccination hoax, actually crime, is that for “goodness and kindness-sake’ of the governments, elderly people, the most “vulnerable” – and especially those living in old-age homes should have priority for the vaccine. Yes, these people are “vulnerable’ – but not more vulnerable than for catching the flu, but what is not said, is that they are extremely vulnerable when they get the covid-jab.

There are countless examples, how old-age home inhabitants have had no covid-infections, once they were vaccinated all tested positive and many died. Such cases occurred in Spain, in Germany in the UK – and similarly in a NY nursing home, and certainly in more places around the globe – not-reported, of course, by the corporate -pharma-paid mainstream media. In a UK Nursing Home, 24 Residents died 3 weeks after mRNA covid injection

The not-so-hidden agenda behind this “elderly first” vaxx-priority, is brutal, but must be said: we, the elderly have lived enough, now we are a burden on the system, we cost, don’t contribute to society but bear a huge cost for an ever-older western civilization – so, “eliminate them” is a gentle term for genocide on the elderly. But they don’t know. They feel like the government is doing them a favor. See also death by Ventilator

Its twilight all over again: “Our dear granny and grandpa, we love you and want to protect you, you should get the vaccine first.” – And the vaccine makes them sick and often kills them. “Ohhh, so sad, we didn’t know”.

The wiping out of several billion people is envisaged to make Mother Earth more manageable for a minute elite, with all those, who have duly obeyed the orders of the covid lockdowns and social destruction scenarios in some kind of a control and commando role, as a compensation for being good stooges and traitors of their people?

This “twilight zone” may gradually and soon turn into a “onelight zone” , meaning a One World Order (OWO). If we, humanity cannot find the switch to turn the light on.

This disaster of epic proportions has been prepared by long hand – over the last 70 years or more, intensified with the introduction of neoliberal values in the 1980s and then the well-thought out 2010 Rockefeller Report, the eugenics agenda, the WEF’s 4th Industrial Revolution, the digitization of everything, including the human brain – and not least – the full digitization of money, so that the entire monetary control, control over our earned money and resources, control over whether we behave and eat, or don’t behave and don’t eat, is in the hands of the OWO elite.

Those who are left after the implementation of the UN Agenda 2030, alias the Great Reset, are the “Epsilon” people, the lowest cast in Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World”.

All this is happening while we are asleep. Does it take a miracle or literally an earthshaking natural event, to shake us awake, so that this entire house of bricks becomes a house of cards and collapses into rubble and ashes from where humanity will rise again?

——

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).



Peter Koenig is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

