Selected Articles: The Corona Crisis: Over and Over, We Have Been Hoaxed

Video: The 2021 Worldwide Corona Crisis. “The Worst Crisis in Modern History”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Ariel Noyola Rodriguez, February 21 2021

We bring to the attention of our readers this Global Research Video documentary produced by Ariel Noyola Rodriguez, featuring Prof. Michel Chossudovsky.

Biden Launches Campaign to Silence Critics of Killer Vaccine

By Mike Whitney, February 22 2021

Imagine if an ordinary working man went on a rampage and killed 929 people and maimed 316 others. The media would naturally call such a man a serial killer or a homicidal maniac. Now imagine if a big pharmaceutical company did the same thing.

One-Third of Deaths Reported to CDC After COVID Vaccines Occurred within 48 Hours of Vaccination

By Children’s Health Defense, February 22 2021

According to new data released today, as of Feb. 12, 15,923 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, including 929 deaths, have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since Dec. 14, 2020.

The Corona Crisis: Over and Over, We Have Been Hoaxed

By Dr. Meryl Nass, February 22 2021

It is difficult for me to believe that two thirds of the US (according to a Harris poll) are favorably inclined to the pharmaceutical industry, up 30 percentage points since January 2020, just before the pandemic. Do you believe it?

“Protective Measures” against a Supposed Corona Pandemic: “Compassion for All Creatures Is What Makes Human Beings Truly Human”

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, February 22 2021

A real epidemic of greed for power, lies and brutality is now ravaging millions of people worldwide like the plague of the Middle Ages. But the disastrous effects of the murderous state “protective measures” against a supposed Corona pandemic touch our lifeblood, but they do not shake us up; we remain in lethargy.

Trudeau Government’s Arrest of Meng Wanzhou, The “New Cold War” on China

By Ken Stone, February 22 2021

March 1 marks the resumption of hearings in Vancouver in the extradition trial of Meng Wanzhou. It also marks an event by her supporters in Canada, determined to block her deportation to the USA where she would stand trial again on fraud charges that could potentially put her in jail for over 100 years.

Lockdowns Do Not Control the Coronavirus: Peer Reviewed Reports

By AIER, February 22 2021

The use of universal lockdowns in the event of the appearance of a new pathogen has no precedent. It has been a science experiment in real time, with most of the human population used as lab rats. The costs are legion.

The Temporary Collapse of Texas Is Foreshadowing the Total Collapse of the United States

By Michael Snyder, February 22 2021

We are getting a very short preview of what will eventually happen to the United States as a whole. America’s infrastructure is aging and crumbling.

A Beacon in an Ocean of Mass Disinformation? Support and Endorse Independent Radio Media

By Michael Welch, February 21 2021

Lies and distortions are at the centre of virtually every major war conflict which costs people their lives. And the media, the major ones owned by the same six corporations, play a role in guiding the war apparatus towards a successful execution.

Planetary Hysteria: Manufactured COVID-19 “Health Crisis” Pushes Humanity, Global Society to Total Shutdown

By Larry Chin, February 21 2021

This incisive article by Larry Chin written with foresight was first published shortly after the implementation of the March 18, 2020 lockdown in the United States.

India and the Weaponization of Human Rights

By Carla Stea, February 21 2021

China’s communist “dictatorship” lifts 700 million Chinese citizens out of poverty: yet India is adored by western pundits, while China is demonized and sanctioned

Ten Years Ago: “Operation Libya” and the Battle for Oil: Redrawing the Map of Africa

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, February 20 2021

Libya is among the World’s largest oil economies with approximately 3.5% of global oil reserves, more than twice those of the US.

Libya: When Historical Memory is Erased

By Manlio Dinucci, February 20 2021

It happened ten years ago: US-NATO’s “humanitarian war” against Libya in support of so-called pro-democracy rebels.

