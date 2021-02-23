Selected Articles: Afghanistan’s Multibillion Dollar Heroin Trade

By Global Research News

Global Research, February 23, 2021

Over Half of Military Families Do Not Want COVID Vaccines – Employers Cannot Legally Mandate Experimental Shots

By Brian Shilhavy, February 23 2021

The Vaccine Reaction is reporting that a recent survey found that 53 percent of U.S. military families do not want to take the experimental mRNA COVID injections.

Pressure Building to Keep US Troops in Afghanistan Indefinitely

By Adam Weinstein, February 23 2021

The meeting of NATO defence ministers and Munich Security Conference has left unanswered the question over whether the Biden administration will bring remaining U.S. troops home from Afghanistan by May 1.

The Spoils of War: Afghanistan’s Multibillion Dollar Heroin Trade

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, February 23 2021Since the US led invasion of Afghanistan in October 2001, the Golden Crescent opium trade has soared. According to the US media, this lucrative contraband is protected by Osama, the Taliban, not to mention, of course, the regional warlords, in defiance of the “international community”..

Biden to Escalate War on Russia by Other Means?

By Stephen Lendman, February 23 2021

In early February, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said US officials “do not need” pretexts to sanction Russia. “They will always find and invent them.”

White House Enlists Social Media Giants to Suppress Vaccine ‘Misinformation’

By Megan Redshaw, February 23 2021

The White House is asking Big Tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc.’s Google to “clamp down on chatter that deviates from officially distributed COVID-19 information,” according to the New York Post and other news reports.

The ZeroCovid Movement: Cult Dressed as Science

By Jenin Younes, February 23 2021

Rather than acknowledge to a weary public that their approach has been a failure, they are doubling down and attempting to save their reputations by claiming that the problem is not that lockdowns do not work, but that they have not gone far enough.

UN Secretary General Guterres: The World Faces a Pandemic of Human Rights Abuses in the Wake of COVID-19

By António Guterres, February 23 2021

From the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic almost one year ago, it was clear that our world faced far more than a public health emergency. The biggest international crisis in generations quickly morphed into an economic and social crisis.

Mandatory mRNA Vaccination and PCR Testing Potentially Illegal

By Lech Biegalski, February 23 2021

Policies differ from place to place and so is social dynamic. I have been following the “pandemic”, the stats, the restrictions, the related requirements, and the official policies in several countries but here I would like to focus on Canada and the province of Ontario.

Snowstorms, the Breach of the Arctic Vortex and the Effects of Ice Meltwater on the Oceans

By Dr. Andrew Glikson, February 23 2021

Warnings by leading climate scientists regarding the high sensitivity of the atmosphere in response to abrupt compositional changes, such as near-doubling of greenhouse gas concentrations, are now manifest.

Slices of the Pie: Mapping Territorial Claims in Antarctica

By Nick Routley, February 23 2021

As the global population continues to rise toward the eight billion mark, it can seem like humans have laid claim to every available corner of the earth. While this is mostly true, there is one place on the planet that is vast, empty, and even partially unclaimed: Antarctica.

The Art of Being a Spectacularly Misguided Oracle

By Pepe Escobar, February 23 2021

The late Dr. Zbig “Grand Chessboard” Brzezinski for some time dispensed wisdom as an oracle of US foreign policy, side by side with the perennial Henry Kissinger – who, in vast swathes of the Global South, is regarded as nothing but a war criminal.

