“A really efficient totalitarian state would be one in which the all-powerful executive of political bosses and their army of managers control a population of slaves” – Aldous Huxley

February 24, 2021 “Information Clearing House” – – Aldous Huxley (26 July 1894 – 22 November 1963) was an English writer and philosopher. His most famous novel Brave New World (1932) and his final novel Island (1962), presented his vision of dystopia and utopia, respectively.

George Orwell, was an English novelist, essayist, journalist and critic. His work is characterised by lucid prose, biting social criticism, opposition to totalitarianism and mass surveillance. As a writer, Orwell produced literary criticism and poetry, fiction and polemical journalism; and is best known for the allegorical novella Animal Farm (1945) and the dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four (1949).



The profound animation from 12:30​ to 15:45​ of this video is from “IN-SHADOW – A Modern Odyssey – Animated Short Film” by Lubomir Arsov



The full Aldous Huxley audio us from his lecture at UC Berkeley in 1962.



Please consider supporting After Skool on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/AfterSkool

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/56366.htm