February 25, 2021 “Information Clearing House” – Naomi Wolf says the country is ‘moving into a coup situation, a police state’ due to all of the coronavirus restrictions.

Wolf made her comments on the same day the U.S. surpassed 500,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

‘Whether they are on the left or the right, they do these same 10 things and now we’re at something I never thought I would see in my lifetime … it is step 10 and that is when you start to be a police state, and we’re here.

'There is no way around it.'

Wolf repeatedly bemoaned what she views as a suspension of the constitution in favor of pandemic measures.

She said, ‘Lockdowns have never been done in society and really, we are turning into a of totalitarian state before everyone’s eyes.’

‘The state has now crushed businesses, kept us from gathering in free assembly to worship as the First Amendment provides, is invading our bodies … which is a violation of the Fourth Amendment, restricting movement, fining us in New York state … the violations go on and on,’ Wolf said.

She said ‘there is no real science underlying a lot of these closures.’

Science does show that mass gatherings, particularly indoors, increases the likelihood of virus spread, which is the point of lockdown measures.

Nevertheless, she compared the country’s restrictions to Italian fascism and said ‘a lot of us are kind of in culture shock’ about what is happening across the United States.

While she fears Biden’s policies, Wolf had particular reservations for the job New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is doing so far.

‘I know from history nobody gives up emergency powers’ Wolf said about Cuomo, who has continuously extended those powers during the pandemic.

Interestingly, state lawmakers are considering a bill to strip those powers from Cuomo, largely as a result from the nursing home scandal currently plaguing his administration.

Wolf claimed nothing about the Consitution allows it to be ignored during hard times, such as during a deadly pandemic.

‘I really hope we wake up quickly because history also shows that it’s a small window in which people can fight back before it is too dangerous to fight back.’

While Wolf’s comments are controversial, she is no stranger to being in hot water.

During George W. Bush’s presidency, Wolf claimed that his administration was plotting a secret fascist takeover of the United States.

In 2019, Wolf learned during a live radio interview that critical facts in her book ‘Outrages’ were incorrect.

While she acknowledged the error, she continued to hold true to the thesis behind her book.

There is evidence that the Biden administration is turning the tide in the fight of the coronavirus pandemic.

