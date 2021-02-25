Selected Articles: The Covid Outbreak: “Biggest Health Scam of the 21st Century.”

By Global Research News

The Covid Outbreak: “Biggest Health Scam of the 21st Century.” Report by 1500 Health Professionals

By United Health Professionals, February 25 2021

We are health professionals of the international collective : United Health Professionals, composed of more than 1,500 members (including professors of medicine, intensive care physicians and infectious disease specialists) from different countries of Europe, Africa, America, Asia and Oceania.

The Pine-eyed Boy Escapes from the Belly of the Dark Night in the Fish’s Tale

By Edward Curtin, February 25 2021

We are now living in a world where freedom’s flashing lightning bolts have been replaced by dim grim grimaces of widespread depression and resignation as the shroud of solicitous neofascism descends on much of the world.

Scientists Show COVID Tests Are ‘Useless’, Are Based on ‘Flawed Science’

By Michael Haynes, February 25 2021

The original scientific paper establishing RT-PCR tests as the way to identify COVID-19 in individuals, thus fueling the lockdowns across the globe, has been thoroughly debunked by scientists, who call the tests “useless” and “completely unsuitable” to find COVID-19.

Lets Us Put an End to the Corona Pandemic Hoax: We Are Victims and Perpetrators at the Same Time

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, February 25 2021

“There exists an unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians. It is outrageous, this is the biggest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting society.” This is what top Canadian pathologist and virologist Dr Roger Hodkinson told Canadian government officials about Corona back in late November 2020.

Democrats Ask Biden to Surrender Keys on Nuclear Weapons Launches

By Jordan Lancaster, February 25 2021

House Democrats have asked President Joe Biden to give other officials the authority to launch nuclear weapons, an action which he currently has sole authority to do.

Is the Virus “Variant” Being Used to Scare People into Getting Vaccinated?

By Mike Whitney, February 25 2021

Is this new mutation, called the “variant”, really as deadly as it’s cracked up to be or is the media conjuring up another Covid hobgoblin to scare the public into getting vaccinated?

Nearly 800 Organizations and Individuals in the U.S. Demand the Biden Administration End Its Support for the Brutal Moïse Regime in Haiti

By Margaret Flowers, February 25 2021

Today, February 24, 72 organizations and 700 individuals published an open letter calling for the Biden administration to end its illegal and destructive intervention in Haiti.

Synthetic mRNA COVID Vaccines: A Risk-Benefit Analysis

By Dr. Sadaf Gilani, February 25 2021

With a “vaccine” based on untested technology, and safety trials still ongoing, is it safe to take the shot? And does it even work? And does a disease with an IFR of 0.2% even justify that risk?

US Destroys Anti-fascist Forces, Stalin’s Failed Efforts to Align with West

By Shane Quinn, February 25 2021

On 18 March 1938 Stalin proposed that Britain and France join the USSR in a conference to enforce collective security. This offer, a potential forerunner to a Franco-British-Russo alliance aimed at Hitler, was rejected.

Unrelenting, Omnipresent Covid Fear “Short Circuits the Human Brain”

By Jeff Harris, February 25 2021

As we rapidly approach the one year anniversary of Covid madness I’ll freely admit I’ve been shocked by the millions upon millions of American’s who appear so traumatized they are unable to think clearly.

Mexico to Ban Glyphosate, GM Corn Presidential Decree Comes Despite Intense Pressure from Industry, U.S. Authorities

By Timothy A. Wise, February 25 2021

Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador quietly rocked the agribusiness world with his New Year’s Eve decree to phase out use of the herbicide glyphosate and the cultivation of genetically modified corn.

The Empty Promise of Western-Style “Equality” and “Democracy”

By Brian Berletic, February 25 2021Let’s take a look at a US-backed opposition party in Thailand – Future Forward (now renamed as the Move Forward and Progressive Movement parties). These are parties that vow to create “equality” in Thailand. I explain how this is pure propaganda.

