The Empty Promise of Western-Style “Equality” and “Democracy”

Let’s take a look at a US-backed opposition party in Thailand – Future Forward (now renamed as the Move Forward and Progressive Movement parties).

These are parties that vow to create “equality” in Thailand – to take the “pyramid” of social order and turn it upside with “people power” at the top.

I explain how this is pure propaganda and how those selling these lies to the public in an effort to swell the ranks of US-backed anti-government mobs in the streets have organized their own parties and businesses into the very “pyramidal” structures they claim they seek to topple. They are pyramidal structures they will only make larger and more oppressive if ever they get into power.

In a wider context – these US-backed opposition groups seek to reduce or eliminate Thailand’s relationship with China in Washington’s bid to encircle and contain China.

Brian Berletic, formally known under the pen name “Tony Cartalucci” is a geopolitical researcher, writer, and video producer (YouTube here and BitChute here) based in Bangkok, Thailand. He is a regular contributor to New Eastern Outlook and more recently, 21st Century Wire. You can support his work via Patreon here.

Featured image is from Public Domain

