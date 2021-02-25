Unrelenting, Omnipresent Covid Fear “Short Circuits the Human Brain”

By Jeff Harris

As we rapidly approach the one year anniversary of Covid madness I’ll freely admit I’ve been shocked by the millions upon millions of American’s who appear so traumatized they are unable to think clearly. They clamor for an unproven, untested, hastily cobbled together DNA altering gene therapy mislabeled as a “vaccine”.

They stand in long lines for hours to have this experimental cocktail injected into their bodies with the very real possibility of death as has already happened to hundreds of Covid Vaccine victims. At least 271 deaths, 9,845 adverse events after COVID vaccination so far: CDC data | News | LifeSite (lifesitenews.com) Who in their right mind would agree to risk their life by taking this concoction to hopefully protect themselves from a virus that according to the CDC is survivable by 99.74% of those exposed?

It doesn’t make any sense does it?

In addition there are thousands of highly credentialed medical experts who totally disagree with the official narrative that Covid is a “novel” deadly health threat. Great Barrington Declaration (gbdeclaration.org).

And while the public health “experts” loudly proclaim (maybe too loudly) that an experimental “vaccine” is our only hope, tens of thousands of doctors around the globe are having great success treating virus patients with simple, inexpensive, proven therapies. America’s Frontline Doctors – Empowering patients and physicians with independent, evidence-based medicine.

Yes, it’s certainly true that you won’t see this information on CNN or MSNBC or any other main stream media outlet. But the information is out there for any “thinking” person to discover if they can tear themselves away from thrilling episodes of “Keeping up with the Kardashian’s!” To me it seems like I’m living in a real life version of “The Twilight Zone” where the general population has been hypnotized.The Covid Deception Serves An Undeclared Agenda

And to a degree I think that’s what’s happened and here’s why. I came across an article from way back in 2013 titled, “Science Reveals the Impact of Fear on the Human Brain”. Science Reveals the Impact of Fear on the Human Brain – Learning Mind (learning-mind.com) Here are a few interesting quotes from the article:

‘The impact of fear on the human brain is very powerful: it completely changes the way we process information. ‘When people are frightened, the parts of the brain that are responsible for rational thinking cease to dominate’, Dr. Bruce Perry explains, quoted in an article published on the Time magazine website. ‘When faced with a threat, the cortex, which is responsible for risk assessment and actions, ceases to function. In other words, logical thinking is replaced by overwhelming emotions, thus favoring short-term solutions and sudden reactions.” It might be helpful to ponder on this for a moment because I believe it explains an awful lot of what’s been going on. Fear literally changes the way our brains work, or in this case don’t work. Intense fear short circuits our brains ability to think rationally. The constant fear porn spewing out of the mainstream media 24/7 has terrorized people the world over.

Here’s another interesting quote from the article:

A traumatic event has long-term consequences. Anything that reminds us about the threat triggers an involuntary state of fear. Events of this type lead to chain reactions in the human brain: people become more anxious . . .

Think about the constant reminders we see all around us to be afraid, VERY afraid. Last March we were told by the U. S. Surgeon General, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) that healthy people should not wear face masks. US health officials say Americans shouldn’t wear face masks to prevent coronavirus — here are 3 other reasons not to wear them – MarketWatch

Then suddenly they all changed their minds (with NO hard science backing them up) and decreed that indeed everyone should wear a face mask to be SAFE.

The ubiquitous face mask is a constant reminder to be afraid. The message is there is a deadly virus that could take your life if you don’t follow the rules. It’s a great tool to ramp up the fear and indoctrinate millions into blind submission, obedience and above all else to follow the dictates of the “experts”. It’s also a great tool to “expose” the unbelievers guilty of “wrong think.”

So what’s the antidote to all this fear? It’s the truth for those able to receive it. And that’s why those of us still capable of critical thinking need to share the truth with others through whatever means we have. Of course we know most people are so frightened they’re incapable of escaping their fear cocoon and will refuse to listen to anything that doesn’t align with the main stream narrative.

We can also go about our daily lives demonstrating our fearlessness by not wearing a face mask. Please don’t delude yourself by thinking you’re showing respect to others by doing so. All you’re really doing is perpetuating a crippling lie. Yes, you’ll have to put up with being shunned, glared at and possibly being publicly ridiculed by a fear crazed mask Nazi!

But the time for bold action is right now! We don’t have the luxury of waiting for the madness to end because if we don’t stand up to the tyrants they will continue to stomp all over our hard won liberty. I will not comply!

