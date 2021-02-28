America’s “Domestic War on Terror”: Under Domestic Terrorism Laws, Anyone Who Disagrees with the Government Can be Considered a Terrorist

By Timothy Alexander Guzman

Global Research, February 28, 2021

Forget Al-Qaeda, Washington has a new domestic enemy in town and they are called the White Supremacists. But the reality is that the new enemy is basically anyone who disagrees with the US government will be considered a terrorist. For the Democratic Party and its mainstream-media lapdogs, January 6th, 2021 will live in infamy, in fact, there was even talk on making that day, a federal holiday. It all began when Trump supporters who showed up in Washington D.C. to reject Joe Biden’s 2020 election results because they claimed that the elections had been stolen, but the Democrats insisted that it was not.

Then, the unimaginable happened, the so-called White Supremacists invaded the US capital, declaring war on the treasonous congress members who were about to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. It is widely known as ‘The storming of the capital’ which does sound like a name made for a Hollywood movie.The Democrats say that they feared for their lives, some people were injured and even killed during the chaos. There are many questions concerning as to who were the people behind the protests because many of the protesters believed that they were doing something right for their democracy, so it is quite possible that they were led by agent provocateurs. So was it a domestic false-flag operation by placing agent provocateurs to blame all conservative Trump supporters who happen to be pro-2nd amendment, law-abiding citizens? As of now, we still don’t know for sure.

The Biden administration and the rest of the Democratic party are in-lock step with the Military-Industrial Complex and the globalist cabal who are using the January 6th incident to further erode the basic freedoms of the US population.

We can say with certainty that the US is one false-flag operation away for the Biden administration to declare war on “right-wing” conservatives and everyone else who does not agree with their policies.

One thing to keep in mind is that if they go after one specific group of people, in due time, they will go after everyone else. The mainstream media circus of CNN, MSNBC and a number of print media networks including The New York Times are using the term ‘White Supremacy’ to demonize certain groups of people who happen to support Trump.

They say that the White Supremacists are a major threat against anyone who shares the same values of the Democratic Party. However, Washington’s war on terrorism did not start with the “White Supremacists” on January 6th, it began on September 11th,2001 with Al-Qaeda led by their mastermind, Osama Bin Laden who allegedly attacked the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

It is known as the September 11th Attacks, a proven false-flag operation conducted by the Bush regime and his Neocon cabal with help from their Israeli and to an extent, their Saudi counterparts.

The September 11th attacks allowed Washington to set its sights on invading Afghanistan in early October 2001, but also on Saddam Hussein who was accused of supporting Al-Qaeda, but at the same time, it also initiated the process of targeting US citizens at home and abroad.

On October 26th, 2001, the Bush administration signed into law the USA Patriot Act against international and domestic terrorism. In Section 802 of the bill, it defines what can be considered domestic terrorism, but the interesting part of the document clarifies which intended acts imposed by the alleged perpetrators can be considered terrorism.

The Patriot Act states that suspected terrorists can “intimidate or coerce a civilian population”and “can influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion” or they can “affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping” as long as the acts of terrorism is within US jurisdiction.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) published an analysis on how the USA Patriot Act can be used on US citizens, ‘How the USA Patriot Act Redefines “Domestic Terrorism” says that “Section 802 does not create a new crime of domestic terrorism” but it “does expand the type of conduct that the government can investigate when it is investigating “terrorism.” The ACLU confirmed that “The USA PATRIOT Act expanded governmental powers to investigate terrorism, and some of these powers are applicable to domestic terrorism.” Examples that the ACLU brings to the table involves various types of organizations that oppose US government policies:

The definition of domestic terrorism is broad enough to encompass the activities of several prominent activist campaigns and organizations. Greenpeace, Operation Rescue, Vieques Island and WTO protesters and the Environmental Liberation Front have all recently engaged in activities that could subject them to being investigated as engaging in domestic terrorism

The absurdity of the Patriot Act on how they can define who or what can fall under the domestic terrorism category mentioned by the ACLU was Vieques Island which is part of Puerto Rico where protests took place against the US Navy’s occupation and constant bombing of Vieques. Vieques can be used as an example as to how far the US government can go under these new Domestic Terrorism laws.

To better understand what led to the decades-long protests in Puerto Rico began with the US military occupation of Vieques by the US Navy in 1938. The US Navy had managed to occupy a large portion of the island with the forced evictions of thousands of Puerto Rican residents from their homes, most had to relocate to other areas of the island while active training exercises where taking place.

Bombing sites were open in close proximity to populated areas. There were other activities conducted by the US Navy that included air-to-ground bombings, ship-to-shore shelling and other maneuvers sometimes in coordination with other allied countries who participated. The history of civil disobedience campaigns in Puerto Rico began in the 1970’s with the Puerto Rican population forcing US Navy out of Culebra Island, another island east of Puerto Rico in 1974 and continued its struggle to the island of Vieques with the formation of the Comite pro Rescate y Desarrollo de Vieques (Committee for the Rescue and Development of Vieques, CPRDV). It was not just dropping bombs, which was a very serious problem, but it was also what was in those bombs that was a major concern for the future of the island.

The US government had been dropping bombs that polluted the air and contaminated the island’s soil and its water supplies. For many years, the US Navy had used depleted uranium, a metal that is made from uranium hexafluoride, technically a compound known as “Hex” used to enrich uranium. In the nuclear industry, DU is called uranium 238 isotope. Dr. Doug Rokke is a scientific expert on depleted uranium and former veteran of the 3rd U.S. Army Medical Command’s Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) research team released a report titled “Depleted Uranium: Uses and Hazards” exposed what was happening:

The incident in Puerto Rico involved the deliberate use of DU in preparation for combat in Kosovo. Although DU use is prohibited except during combat, the Navy fired at least 258 rounds in Vieques. Navy personnel have reported that the Navy has been firing DU into Vieques for years but this was the first time they were caught. Vieques is currently a national and international issue with confirmed environmental contamination and documented adverse health effects similar to those already observed

In 1998 alone, there were more than 20,000 bombs that were dropped on the island while live training exercises were taking place throughout the year. In April 19th, 1999, David Sanes, a civilian security guard was killed by an accidental misfire from two F-18 bombs which ignited mass protests on the island. Many around the world including Americans such as the phony opportunist, the reverend Al Sharpton who moonlights for extra cash on MSNBC sometimes participated in acts of civil disobedience against the US government and its occupied territory.

The ACLU said that “the protesters illegally entered the military base and tried to obstruct the bombing exercises” therefore, according to the ACLU its “domestic terrorism” since the protesters basically broke federal law “by unlawfully entering the airbase and their acts were for the purpose of influencing a government policy by intimidation or coercion.” Under the USA Patriot Act “the act of trying to disrupt bombing exercises arguably created a danger to human life – their own and those of military personnel.” In other words, the US government had established a new set of powers that can be used on the Vieques protesters whose actions “falls within the overbroad definition of domestic terrorism.” Despite the fact that a crime committed by the US government against the Puerto Rican people practically destroying the beautiful island with some of the best beaches in the world with depleted uranium, the Vieques protesters would now be considered “Domestic Terrorists.” This is not dismissing the fact that there has been individuals and movements throughout US history who have committed serious acts of terrorism, because there were incidents. However, under these new Domestic Terrorism laws, they can target anyone who opposes US government policies or corruption on any issue will be punished accordingly.

The Mainstream-Media Bypasses Al-Qaeda for White Supremacy

The Southern Poverty Law (SPLC) Center, a left-wing nonprofit legal advocacy organization which specializes in civil rights and public interest cases supported by Soros’s ‘Open Society Foundation, J. P. Morgan Chase and others have been leading the charge against White Supremacists:

The vast majority of hate groups – including neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan, racist skinheads, neo-Confederates and white nationalists – adhere to some form of white supremacist ideology. Not surprisingly, the number of white nationalist groups, those particularly electrified by Trump’s presidency, surged by almost 50 percent – from 100 groups to 148 – in 2018. But in an equal yet opposite reaction, black nationalists groups also expanded their ranks, growing from 233 chapters in 2017 to 264 in 2018. These groups are typically antisemitic, anti-LGBT and anti-white. Unlike white nationalist groups, however, they have virtually no supporters or influence in mainstream politics, much less in the White House

So how many neo-Nazis, neo-Confederates, Ku Klux Klan members are there? Are they really a threat to a population of 320 million US citizens?

According to a 2016 article published by the Associated Press (AP)

‘At 150, KKK sees opportunities in US political trends’ stated that “the Alabama-based SPLC says there’s no evidence the Klan is returning to the strength of its heyday. It estimates the Klan has about 190 chapters nationally with no more than 6,000 members total, which would be a mere shadow of its estimated 2 million to 5 million members in the 1920s.”

Even the left-wing based, The Daily Beast which published an article entitled ‘How Many Nazis Are There in America, Really? reiterates what the AP exposed:

However, they estimate that the KKK counts between 5,000 and 8,000 members nationwide. Back in the 1920’s, when cities across the south were erecting monuments to Confederate generals, the Klan had 4 million members. As Roger L. Simon points out, this would be an impressive decrease even if the population of the U.S. hadn’t swelled since the 1920’s. Back then, the Klan constituted about 4 percent of the entire U.S. population. Now, the KKK is near its nadir. That would make them less than 0.003 percent of the population, even on the higher end of the SPLC’s estimate. “It’s a small group of real bad people,” Simon writes

How many neo-Nazis exist in the US? The London-based news organization, The Independent published an article in 2017 with a title that reeks of pure propaganda ’22 million Americans support neo-Nazis, new poll indicates’ reported that a “Washington Post ABC poll” that was conducted during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia claimed that:

“If extrapolated to the entire US population, nine per cent would equate to 22 million people” and that “according to the survey, 83 per cent of Americans think holding neo-Nazi views is unacceptable.”

However, one of the biggest neo-Nazi organizations in the US who call themselves the National Socialist Movement (NSM) has about several hundred members according to the Zionist Anti-Defamation League (ADL) archives who said that it is “the largest neo-Nazi group in the United States” and “Nonetheless, despite the stability of having the same leader for nearly two decades, the group has not managed to attract a large following. It has consistently maintained a membership of several hundred members.”

In other words, White Supremacist groups that the Democratic Party and the mainstream-media who claim that they are threat is an over-exaggeration. We could probably say that there are over 250,000 neo-Nazis and other ultra right-wing extremists operating in the US, and that is a generous number.

Is White Supremacy an excuse to go after law-abiding citizens just like how Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State was used to invade countries in the Middle East?

Here is something to think about, in a federal study called the 2011 National Gang Threat Assessment – Emerging Trends confirmed that there are at least 33,000 gangs with 1.4 million gang members in the US. So who is a bigger threat if you look at the numbers?

The Washington Post recently’ headlined ‘The agency founded because of 9/11 Shifts to Face the Threat of Domestic Terrorism’ sounded the alarm on who can be considered domestic terrorists, and some will surprise you.

The article began its piece from a tragic incident that occurred in 2019 when a “21-year white man” killed 23 Latinos with an Ak-47 in El Paso, Texas. They claim that the authorities said that “he wanted to kill Latinos.” The media mentioned the incident that occurred in El Paso to remind the public that it is the conservatives who are armed and dangerous because of this 21 year-old deranged white man who wanted to stop the invasion of illegal immigrants from invading the US.

It was indeed a horrible crime, but that “white man” does not represent all conservatives in the US, but the media wants you to believe their narrative to create a deeper divide among the US population.

The Washington Post article goes on to say that the “the Jan. 6 attack has left many lawmakers, and especially Democrats, insisting that domestic terrorism has eclipsed the threat from foreign actors such as the Islamic State and al-Qaida.”The article said that

“the DHS and its agencies are responsible for securing the country’s borders, ports, transportation and cybersystems, generally leaving the monitoring of extremist groups and terrorism investigations to the FBI” but according to the article “the DHS and its agencies have nearly eight times as many employees as the FBI, and calls for the department to play a more muscular role in combating domestic extremism have policymakers looking at new ways to use its resources.”

Are they expanding the role of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other federal agencies to target White Supremacists?

Homeland Security Investigations, a branch of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has about 6,000 agents nationwide who investigate drug smuggling, human trafficking and illicit goods or currency. The branch has not focused on countering domestic extremism, but it’s an armed component of the DHS that, in theory, could have a more hands-on role stopping homegrown terrorists and white supremacists

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a bi-partisan think tank based in Washington, D.C. who in the past and present employed several familiar US government officials who worked in both Democrat and Republican administrations since its founding released an analysis on Domestic Terrorism. Some of the most infamous war criminals are associated with the CSIS include long-time Globalist Henry Kissinger, Zbigniew Brzezinki, the former national security advisor to the Carter administration and former CIA director under Barack Obama, Leon Panetta. The CSIS published a brief on June 17, 2020 titled ‘The Escalating Terrorism Problem in the United States’ made their case claiming that the threat of Domestic Terrorism has become a major problem within the US:

The United States faces a growing terrorism problem that will likely worsen over the next year. Based on a CSIS data set of terrorist incidents, the most significant threat likely comes from white supremacists, though anarchists and religious extremists inspired by the Islamic State and al-Qaeda could present a potential threat as well. Over the rest of 2020, the terrorist threat in the United States will likely rise based on several factors, including the November 2020 presidential election

Interestingly, the analysis excludes religious terrorism associated with Al-Qaeda, the Islamic State (ISIS) and other terrorist organizations (especially when it is well-known that certain factions of the US government has supported these same terrorist groups in the past),

”while religious terrorism is concerning, the United States does not face the same level of threat today from religious extremists—particularly those inspired by Salafi-jihadist groups such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda—as some European countries.”

So their focus is on Domestic Terrorism, “there are three broad types of right-wing terrorist individuals and networks in the United States,” the categoriesare “white supremacists, anti-government extremists, and incels” who have certain types of ideologies and a specific threat level they might impose including other factors that can fall under the realm of Domestic Terrorism.

However, they say that terrorists operate “under a decentralized model” and that the “threats from these networks comes from individuals, not groups.” The CSIS brief points out that terrorist networks who “operate and organize to a great extent online”, leaving the door open for more censorship, “right-wing terrorists have used various combinations of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Gab, Reddit, 4Chan, 8kun (formerly 8Chan), Endchan, Telegram, Vkontakte, MeWe, Discord, Wire, Twitch, and other online communication platforms.”

It also highlights the threat of right-wing groups who are mostly described as “anti-government extremists” such as the militias who are legal under the US constitution and the Sovereign Citizen Movement and others who see the US government as threat to their civil liberties, “most militia extremists view the U.S. government as corrupt and a threat to freedom and rights.”

One of the militias ‘The Three Percenters’ believe in their right to bear arms and to limit the power of the U.S. government over the American people mentioned an incident that occurred on August 2017 when an alleged member of the Three Percenters by the name of Jerry Varnell “a 23-year-old who identified as holding the “III% ideology” and wanted to “start the next revolution, attempted to detonate a bomb outside of an Oklahoma bank, similar to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.”

The majority of militia members are law abiding citizens. The original Three Percenters website published a home-page in response to the mainstream-media’s demonization campaign, “We Are Not The” Three Percenters. We are “A” group of Three Percenters, known at The Three Percenters Original. Our group is the exact opposite of what is being reported about Three Percenters in the news today.” their reaction to what the media has been accusing them of is made clear on to what they stand for, “We’re not violent. We’re not anti-government. We’re not extremists. We’re not a militia. We’re not white supremacists. We’re not racists. We’re not terrorists. We DID NOT conspire or participate in the DC riots and Capitol breach on January 6th.”

The CSIS claims that right-wing activities occurred in various US states and even in Puerto Rico, “these incidents occurred in 42 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico.” The most concerning claim made by the CSIS is described in a section called ‘The Rising Specter of Terrorism’ mentioned the possibility of those who oppose Covid-19 lockdowns. They describe what factors can contribute to domestic terrorism because it “will likely increasebased on several factors, such as the November 2020 presidential election and the response to the Covid-19 crisis.”

The CSIS admits that both factors do not cause terrorism, but they do say it can “fuel anger and be co-opted by a small minority of extremists as a pretext for violence.” They say that those who seek violence are strong supporters of former President Donald Trump. The CSIS brief admits that far-left extremism also exists. “Alternatively, some on the far-left could resort to terrorism if President Trump is re-elected. In June 14, 2017, James Hodgkinson—a left-wing extremist—shot U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.” They conveniently blame Trump for Hodgkinson’s crime. It’s fair to say that The Washington Post and the CSIS cherry-picked certain incidents to prove their point. They even said that anti-vaxxers can turn to violence since they oppose the dictates of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Big Pharma, “on the far left and far right, some anti-vaxxers—who oppose vaccines as a conspiracy by the government and pharmaceutical companies—have threatened violence in response to Covid-19 response efforts.”

So who is on the list?

From what it looks like, Biden’s team led by the long-time Democrat warmonger Susan Rice, the former diplomat and policy advisor under Bill Clinton and Barack Obama is now the Director of the United States Domestic Policy Council with other Democrats who want to confiscate weapons from law-abiding citizens. As I mentioned earlier, they will target all militias who are pro-2nd Amendment who follow the US constitution first.

So who is on the list?

What I will exclude from the list are the billionaire-funded organizations such as Black Lives Matter and others who do the bidding for the Democratic Party establishment.

However, there are many organizations and movements within the US and its colonial territories that will be on the government’s domestic terror watch list who are considered a threat to their agenda of total control over the people. One of them will surely be the Anti-War movement which obviously want to end all US wars, which is a threat to the Military Industrial Complex.

Then there is the anti-GMO movement who fight for the right to healthy food which is another threat to the Big Food industry such as Monsanto. Then you have Pro-life movements, a clear threat to the Democrat-supported Planned Parenthood organization.

You have the 911 Truth movement, anti-vaccination movements, various Indigenous organizations including the American-Indian movement, another big one never mentioned in the media is the Tax Protest movement which is another threat to the establishment because without the US government’s Internal Revenue Service (IRS) who tax its people to death, they won’t be able to impose its American-style democracy around the world.

They will also target Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam, the Libertarian Party, The Green Party, Anti-Israel and Pro-Palestinian organizations, student activists who protest for real economic and social change will also be on the list.

They will eventually try to go after the Alternative Media through more censorship and other available means. Washington will also target their ‘commonwealth’ territories including political parties who want independence from the US government including the Puerto Rico Independence Party and other political movements, the Hawaiian Sovereignty Movement and the growing independence movement in the island-nation of Guam. Then they will also go after individuals or what they call suspected “lone wolves” who don’t agree with the US government.

This is just the beginning, tyranny has come to haunt US citizens. Over the last 70 years or so, US military interventions around the world has killed tens of millions of people. Now the war is coming to the US. The guns are now pointing inward on its own population. I am sure many good people in the US will resist in some form because if they don’t, someday in the Orwellian future, many will find themselves in re-education camps. I will conclude with the German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemoller who spoke out during the rise of the Nazis when they were purging various ethnic groups they did not like and those who did not agree with their fascist ideology. Niemöller was eventually arrested on July 1st, 1937 for activities against the Nazi Party. Here is what he said:

First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

*

Timothy Alexander Guzman writes on his blog site, Silent Crow News, where this article was originally published. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

Timothy Alexander Guzman writes on his blog site, Silent Crow News, where this article was originally published. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from Silent Crow News

