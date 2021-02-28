By The Saker

February 28, 2021 “Information Clearing House” – The SakerIt sure did not take Biden very long to, as the US politicians like to say, “send a message” by illegally attacking a sovereign nation and murdering 17 people.

If you voted for the Dems, then

This act of international aggression, and all those which will now follow, are on YOU!

Yes, you. There is simply *no way* that you could argue that “oh I did not know” or “but, but, Biden promised to be a good president“. Sorry, because for the past 4 years thousands of us have been trying to warn you, to explain to you in detail what would happen if the Neocons fully took control of the USA. We predicted it all, we gave you all the evidence, but you refused to listen. Now it is too late.

And while it is true that Biden did steal the election, those who truly and legally voted for him now bear the moral responsibility for this crime and all the future crime of the Biden Administration.

Only those who did not vote for the Dems can still say “not in my name”.

All others are now accomplices (before, during and after the fact) to the crime of aggression. They are also to blame for the internal chaos which will result from having a the first “Woke Administration”.

All the innocent blood is on you, Biden voter.

The Saker

