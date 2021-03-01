Beware of RNA-based Vaccines. Potentially Serious Injuries. The Risk of Prion Disease

By Peter Koenig

Remember “The Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic: The Real Danger is “Agenda ID2020”?,

This Gates / Gavi Agenda ID2020 has already been approved by the German Parliament, without any public debate whatsoever.

In Switzerland too, the government wanted to ram this infamous Agenda ID2020 through without any public debate. However, the swiss still have the constitutional right to a referendum, for which they gathered sufficient signatures to oppose Agenda ID2020 – and, would you believe, the government’s plan to outsourcing its management to private companies! – The referendum will be put before a people’s vote on 7 March 2021.

With Swiss government’s propaganda (paid for with tax-payer’s money) against the referendum, propaganda carried out by the Swiss Executive which is against the Swiss Constitution, chances are that the Swiss will once more vote against their own interests. (See this)

In how many other European countries will this nefarious Agenda ID2020 just be pushed through the legislative – or validated by an Executive Order – without the public at large even noticing?

This is about a universal digital identification that eventually contains all – meaning ALL – personal information, including intimate private data, information from vaccinations, to health records, behavioral patterns, police records – to bank and other financial records and much more.

This agenda might eventually be embedded in your body through electromagnetic substances injected with your COVID vaccine, creating an electromagnetic field, accessible through 5G technologies, the perfect surveillance equipment – see this.

Dr. Barten’s analysis of RNA Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease

An equally horrendous truth, the pursuit of a parallel objective, has just been revealed by Dr. J. Bart Classen, MD, Classen Immunotherapies, Inc.

He published (18 January 2021) a peer-reviewed Research Paper entitled “COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease”, for the SCIVISION Publication “Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ISSN 2639-9458) – (see this) which is the premier global open access, peer-reviewed journal that considers articles on all aspects of prevention, diagnosis and management of infectious diseases and covers the topics dealing with the epidemiology, clinical diagnosis, treatment, and control of infectious diseases.

Warning: Covid Vaccines! Huge Risks, Huge Injuries – Huge Compensations?

As we know by now, the current RNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines were approved in the US using an emergency order without extensive long term safety testing.

In Dr. Bart Classen’s Research Paper, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was evaluated for the potential to induce “prion”-based diseases in vaccine recipients. “Prion” is short for “proteinaceous infectious particle”, in reference to its ability to self-propagate and transmit its conformation to other proteins.

The peer-reviewed research article says in Dr. Bart Classen’s et al, work,

“the RNA sequence of the vaccine as well as the spike protein targeted interaction were analyzed for the potential to convert intracellular RNA binding proteins TAR DNA binding protein (TDP-43) and Fused in Sarcoma (FUS) into their pathologic prion conformations.”

In other words, do RNA-based vaccines link to DNA binding protein, causing potential medium- and long-term degenerative diseases?

According to Dr. Classen, the results indicate that the RNA-based vaccine has specific sequences that may induce pathologic prion conformations.

Furthermore, the spike protein, created by the translation of the vaccine RNA, may create intercellular interactions, causing ALS, front temporal lobar degeneration, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological degenerative diseases.

It also may create 3 to 4 years down the road diabetes and immunity disorders.

These findings, as well as additional potential risks lead the researchers to believe that regulatory approval of the RNA-based vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 was premature and that the vaccine may cause much more harm than benefit. For more details, see full Research Paper here.

See this also.

It should be also noted that Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca any other RNA-based “vaccines” licensed in the US are protected from legal pursuit for injury caused by the inoculation, under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986. In other words, they are exempt from any lawsuit resulting from vaccine injuries.

To counter-balance this protection in the US, Pfizer is now seeking collateral assets from governments in Latin America, maybe also in other parts of the world, in case they may be sued because of injuries or death caused by their vaccines – imagine! It’s like bullying countries in order for them to get Pfizer jabs. Read this.

Isn’t this saying that there is something wrong with the vaccine? Pfizer knows, their injection may do harm, maybe a lot of harm to a lot of people. Are they aware of these harmful features of the RNA-based vaccines?

On another but clearly related case and presumably for similar reasons of protecting the vaccine-pharmas and the government from lawsuits, Australia has banned any medical establishment, doctors, medical personnel, pharmacies, hospitals from divulging to their patients the origin or brand of the vaccine they are being given. Fines and penalties could run as high as US$ 880,000 equivalent, plus five years in jail in case of a conviction by a court of law.

What could be the reason, other than preventing vaccine injury victims from suing the vaccine companies and / or the government?

Under the pretext of health protection, vaccine injuries are being played out in plain sight, in front of our eyes. And the insanity is that many people see it, but nobody stops it.

Massive civil disobedience is needed by a coherent and solidary society that realizes what is at stake and what is being done to us.

This may include boycotting airlines, travel agencies, theatres, concerts – and so on – if they follow the narrative of “higher orders”, dictating vaccine passports for them to open the gates;

Boycott transport companies and event organizers, if they want to coerce us into getting vaccinated with toxic material from which no long-term effects are known yet, but which are suspected they may be disastrous (see Dr. Bart Classen’s peer-reviewed Research paper above).

Disobey lockdowns and shut downs, as well as imposed compulsive testing, masking and social distancing – en masse.

They are not designed to protect you from getting infected with covid – because they DO NOT protect you – but these measures are designed to harm you physically and psychologically, fracture society, break-up families, friendships, clubs, associations, school classes – it’s the old “divide to conquer”.

See also RT’s “Welcome to Snitch Nation” (27 February 2021).

Foremost, beware of RNA-based so-called vaccines! They may bear long-term yet unknown incurable health consequences, including death.

*

