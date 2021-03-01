Selected Articles: Joe Biden and the Pentagon’s “Ides of March 2021”: Best Month to Go to War?

By Global Research News

China has Become the EU’s Top Trading Partner to the Detriment of the U.S.

By Nica San Juan, March 01 2021

According to the research data analyzed and published by Comprar Acciones, imports from China to the EA increased by 5.6% while exports surged by 2.2% during the year. The same period saw a drop of 13.2% in EA imports from the US as well as an 8.2% decline in exports.

Beware of RNA-based Vaccines. Potentially Serious Injuries. The Risk of Prion Disease

By Peter Koenig, March 01 2021

This Gates / Gavi Agenda ID2020 has already been approved by the German Parliament, without any public debate whatsoever. In Switzerland too, the government wanted to ram this infamous Agenda ID2020 through without any public debate. However, the swiss still have the constitutional right to a referendum

The US Airstrike on Syria: Meet the New Boss, Same as the Old Boss, and the Boss before that

By Scott Ritter, March 01 2021

In his first publicly acknowledged military act as commander-in-chief, President Joe Biden orders an assault on Syria, and proves that when it comes to solving the many problems of the region, he’s no better than Trump, or Obama.

COVID-19 Vaccines Have Caused Bells Palsy Paralyzing Facial Condition

By Celeste McGovern, March 01 2021

The mainstream media have inaccurately reported that Pfizer’s and Moderna’s new COVID-19 vaccine trials found no potential risk of Bell’s palsy, a condition that causes the faces of patients to be paralyzed and droop on one side.

CDC Reports 1,095 Deaths Following Experimental COVID Vaccines While UK Government Reports 294 Deaths

By Brian Shilhavy, March 01 2021

The CDC has done another data dump today into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a U.S. Government funded database that tracks injuries and deaths caused by vaccines.

Coronavirus Fact-Check: Why “New Cases” Are Plummeting

By OffGuardian, March 01 2021

The scary red numbers are all going down. Check any newspaper or covid tracking website you want. Cases. Deaths. Hospitalisations. They’re all going down, sharply, and have been for weeks, especially in the US and UK. So, why would that be?

Analysis of India’s Nuclear Weapons Program

By Anum A. Khan, February 28 2021

It is India, not Pakistan with the oldest and fastest growing nuclear program. India enjoys the leverage over Pakistan regarding fissile material estimates because it started its fissile material production more than two decades earlier than that of Pakistan.

Joe Biden and the Pentagon’s “Ides of March 2021”: Best Month to Go to War?

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, February 27 2021

For the Romans, the month of March (Martius) marked “the time to start new military campaigns.” As in the heyday of the Roman Empire, the Pentagon has a mandate to plan and implement a precise “timeline” of military operations.

Emergency Room (ER) Sees Surge of Seniors After COVID-19 Vaccination, Says Nurse Whistleblower

By John C. A. Manley, February 27 2021We’re seeing a surge of patients come to the hospital from the nursing homes after getting vaxed. These poor folks, in their 80s and 90s with chronic heart and lung disease, can’t handle the metabolic stimulation caused by the COVID vax.

President Biden Says the Experimental Coronavirus Vaccines Are Safe. The Vaccines’ Fact Sheets Say Something Very Different.

By Adam Dick, February 28 2021

Via a Monday Twitter post, President Joe Biden made an unqualified assertion that the experimental coronavirus vaccines, which are not even vaccines under the normal meaning of vaccines, the United States government is encouraging Americans to take are “safe” for everyone.

America’s “Domestic War on Terror”: Under Domestic Terrorism Laws, Anyone Who Disagrees with the Government Can be Considered a Terrorist

By Timothy Alexander Guzman, February 28 2021

Forget Al-Qaeda, Washington has a new domestic enemy in town and they are called the White Supremacists. But the reality is that the new enemy is basically anyone who disagrees with the US government will be considered a terrorist.

The Billionaire Syndrome: How Individuals Become Excessively Wealthy

By Rod Driver, February 28 2021

Most people who are successful like to believe that their success is due to either intelligence or hard work. However, there are many case studies showing that success for individuals involves many other factors.

Putin Laid it All Out: “The So-called Policy of Containing Russia”

By Pepe Escobar, March 01 2021

This past Wednesday, at a very important meeting with the FSB board, President Putin laid it all out in stark terms: We are up against the so-called policy of containing Russia.

The Refugee Crisis: Crimes against Humanity in the Aegean

By Chris Jones, March 01 2021

The Report provides overwhelming evidence of criminal activity by state agencies which is systematic following a clear pattern often involving the use of ‘commandos’ – i.e. unidentifiable hooded and masked armed men who attack the boats as they attempt to cross to Greece – working in close co-operation with the Hellenic Coast Guard and Frontex, the EU border guards.

The Deep State Dynamics of Armenia’s Political Crisis. In the Throes of A “Color Revolution”

By Andrew Korybko, March 01 2021

Armenia is in the midst of a heated political crisis after the General Staff called on Prime Minister Pashinyan to resign last week following the country’s disastrous loss in last year’s Nagorno-Karabakh War and the subsequent fury of many people who now blame the present government for that debacle.

