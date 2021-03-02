5 hours ago March 2, 2021Jaime C.

gallery Video: Microsoft Forms “Ministry of Truth”

By Really GracefulGlobal Research, March 02, 2021Really Graceful 2 March 2021

A carefully research video report on the role of Bill Gates in the “Battle Against Fake News”

Bill Gates initiative is supported by

“Adobe, Arm, BBC, Intel, Microsoft and Truepic in a coalition to develop end to end open standard for tracing the origin and evolution of digital content”

Under the helm of Bill Gates,

“Technology and media entities join forces to create standards groups aimed at building trust in online content”. 

.

Video Production by Really Graceful (RG)

Related Articles

An Insider’s Look at the Dulles 9/11 Video

The strongest evidence linking the alleged hijackers to 9/11 was a video said to be from the closed circuit TV (CCTV) system at Dulles International Airport in Washington DC. The video was not made available until the day before the9/11 Commission Report was released, in 2004, and it helped to pave…

31 May 2016

Media Manipulation: More Fake Video Reports of the Brussels Terror Attacks

23 March 2016

Hackers Claim John McCain Knew ISIS Execution Videos Were Staged

1 August 2015The original source of this article is Really GracefulCopyright © Really GracefulReally Graceful , 2021

Video: Microsoft Forms “Ministry of Truth”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.