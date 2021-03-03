C.Y.A. and “Fraudulent Marketing”: The Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine is an “Unapproved Product” which is “Permitted for Use”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Pfizer Inc, is currently involved in marketing its experimental mRNA vaccine with the relentless support of national governments. Amply documented, barely reported by the media, numerous cases of deaths and injury have occurred.

What is at stake is what you might call “C.Y.A”, namely.

“the bureaucratic technique of averting future accusations of policy error or wrongdoing by deflecting responsibility in advance” (William Safire, NYT,)

Extensive fraud and coverup prevail at the highest levels of government.

The “Green Light” to market the experimental mRNA vaccine was granted back in December 2020, despite the fact that according to the FDA, the vaccine is an “unapproved product”.

The FDA in its ambiguous (C.Y.O) statement has provided a so-called Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, namely “to permit the emergency use of the unapproved product, … for active immunization…” (see below)

There is something fishy and “contradictory” in this statement. The experimental Pfizer mRNA vaccine is both “unapproved” and “permitted”.

I have checked this statement with a prominent lawyer. It is blatantly illegal to market an “unapproved product”.

The Pfizer- Moderna vaccine is categorized by the CDC as an “investigational drug”. “The emergency use” clause is there to justify the launching of what might be described as an “illegal drug”.

There is an ongoing fear campaign but there is no “Emergency” which justifies “Emergency Use” Why:

Both the WHO and the CDC have confirmed that Covid-19 is “similar to seasonal influenza” it is not a killer virus. The PCR test used to estimate “confirmed positive cases” is flawed. Since March 2020, the Covid-19 “numbers” have been hiked up. The validity of the test has been questioned (January 2021) by the WHO.

“Fraudulent Marketing”, “Health Care Fraud”

What is unfolding is the “fraudulent marketing” of an “unapproved” vaccine.

In a historic US Department of Justice decision in September 2009, Pfizer Inc. pleaded guilty to criminal charges. It was “The Largest Health Care Fraud Settlement in Its History” according to the DoD:

American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. and its subsidiary Pharmacia & Upjohn Company Inc. … have agreed to pay $2.3 billion, the largest health care fraud settlement in the history of the Department of Justice, to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from the illegal promotion of certain pharmaceutical products, the Justice Department announced today. …

Pharmacia [Pfizer] & Upjohn Company has agreed to plead guilty to a felony violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act …. Pharmacia & Upjohn will also forfeit $105 million, for a total criminal resolution of $1.3 billion. (DoD. emphasis added)

Pfizer 2009, Déjà vu:

Can you trust a company which has pleaded guilty to criminal charges by the US Department of Justice of :”fraudulent marketing” and “felony violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act”

The 2020-2021 mRNA vaccine violations far surpass the health care fraud committed by Pfizer Inc in 2009.

Fraudulent marketing is an understatement: The mRNA vaccine announced by Pfizer and Moderna is based on an experimental gene editing mRNA technology which has a bearing on the human genome. The standard animal lab tests using mice or ferrets were not conducted. Pfizer “went straight to human “guinea pigs.”

Human tests began in late July and early August 2020. “Three months is unheard of for testing a new vaccine. Several years is the norm.”

Our thanks to Large and JIPÉM

This caricature by Large + JIPÉM explains our predicament:

Mouse No 1: “Are You Going to get Vaccinated”, Mouse No. 2: Are You Crazy, They Haven’t finished the Tests on Humans”

The plan to develop a vaccine is profit driven. It is supported by corrupt governments serving the interests of Big Pharma. The US government had already ordered 100 million doses back in July and the EU is to purchase 300 million doses. It’s Big Money for Big Pharma, generous payoffs to corrupt politicians, at the expense of tax payers.

See Michel Chossudovsky, The 2020 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset” E-Book, February 26, 2021

So-called “emergency use” has been granted to Pfizer with a view to promoting a pharmaceutical product which is “experimental”, “unapproved” by the FDA and outright dangerous.

Legal Definitions are Turned Upside Down: The Transition from “Unapproved” to “Approved”

“unapproved” by the FDA,

“permitted” (under emergency use) by the FDA

and then “approved” by the US government’s health authorities resulting in numerous deaths and injuries

