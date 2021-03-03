Selected Articles: C.Y.A. and “Fraudulent Marketing”: The Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine is an “Unapproved Product”

By Global Research News

C.Y.A. and “Fraudulent Marketing”: The Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine is an “Unapproved Product” which is “Permitted for Use”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, March 03 2021

Pfizer Inc, is currently involved in marketing its experimental mRNA vaccine with the relentless support of national governments. Amply documented, barely reported by the media, numerous cases of deaths and injury have occurred.

Washington’s Lopsided Bilateral Relationship with Israel

By Philip Giraldi, March 03 2021

My article last week that made some suggestions about what ordinary Americans can do to put pressure on Israel and on the lopsided bilateral relationship with Washington that has done so much damage to the United States proved to be quite popular.

Video: Pfizer $2.3 Billion 2009 Medical Fraud Settlement. US Department of Justice

By C-Span, March 03 2021

This was originally published in September 2009. Justice Department attorneys and Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius held a news conference dealing with a health care-related settlement. The federal government announced the largest medical fraud settlement in U.S. history.

The EU’s Participation in the New Cold War against Russia

By Clare Daly and Dr. Leon Tressell, March 03 2021

The EU has chosen to compound its many problems by becoming an enthusiastic participant in the new Cold War against Russia initiated by American imperialism.

The Khashoggi Affair: “There Is No Longer Any Political Legitimacy for Saudi MBS Crown Prince”

By Steven Sahiounie, March 03 2021

President Joe Biden has disappointed human rights activists, journalists, and many in Congress who expected him to exact a punishment on Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman (MBS) in the gruesome murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

Home Invasions: All the Ways the Government Can Lay Siege to Your Property

By John W. Whitehead and Nisha Whitehead, March 03 2021

Americans are not safe in their homes. Not anymore, at least. This present menace comes from the government and its army of bureaucratized, corporatized, militarized mercenaries who are waging war on the last stronghold left to us as a free people: the sanctity of our homes.

Investigation Links Fauci to Controversial Experiments that May Have Led to Pandemic

By Children’s Health Defense, March 03 2021

Fox News investigation says there’s “reasonable grounds to suspect” that SARS-CoV-2, which may have leaked accidentally from a lab in Wuhan, China, was the product of taxpayer-funded gain-of-function experiments commissioned by the U.S. government and overseen by Fauci.

‘Freedom Bracelet’ Tracking Device Launched as Alternative to Quarantine

By Steve Watson, March 03 2021

Israel has rolled out what it is calling a ‘Freedom bracelet’, a tracking device that will serve as an alternative to a two-week quarantine for anyone entering the country from abroad.

Video: Dr. Simone Gold – The Truth About the COVID-19 Vaccine

By Dr. Simone Gold, March 03 2021

Dr. Simone Gold of America’s Frontline Doctors shared information about the experimental COVID-19 vaccines and talked about the massive disinformation campaign that has taken over America and the rest of the world.

Biden Administration Escalates “War on Russia by Other Means”. On the Target for “Regime Change”

By Stephen Lendman, March 03 2021

The US is implacably hostile toward nations free from its control. None are adversarial. None threaten US security. None are at war with other nations. None are involved in destabilizing activities.

Sky-High Levels of Fracking Chemicals Detected in Children’s Bodies

By Climate Nexus, March 03 2021

While the hazards of fracking to human health are well-documented, first-of-its-kind research from Environmental Health News shows the actual levels of biomarkers for fracking chemicals in the bodies of children living near fracking wells far higher than in the general population.

