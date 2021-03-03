8 hours ago March 3, 2021Jaime C.

gallery Video: Dr. Simone Gold – The Truth About the COVID-19 Vaccine

By Dr. Simone Gold

Global Research, March 03, 2021Brighteon 1 February 2021

Dr. Simone Gold of America’s Frontline Doctors shared information about the experimental COVID-19 vaccines and talked about the massive disinformation campaign that has taken over America and the rest of the world.

https://www.brighteon.com/8b882476-9e9b-4d46-9072-4c19da79c91a

https://www.brighteon.com/embed/8b882476-9e9b-4d46-9072-4c19da79c91a

