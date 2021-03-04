Do Not Rollout COVID-19 Vaccine Passports

By David Nolan

Global Research, March 04, 2021Petitions

We want the Government to commit to not rolling out any e-vaccination status/immunity passport to the British public. Such passports could be used to restrict the rights of people who have refused a Covid-19 vaccine, which would be unacceptable.

Sign the petition here.

