Selected Articles: The Dangers of A “Sino-American Hot War”

Trump & Biden’s Secret Bombing Wars

By Medea Benjamin and Nicolas J. S. Davies, March 04 2021

Unbeknownst to many Americans, the U.S. military and its allies are engaged in bombing and killing people in other countries on a daily basis. The U.S. and its allies have dropped more than 326,000 bombs and missiles on people in other countries since 2001, including over 152,000 in Iraq and Syria.

The Dangers of A “Sino-American Hot War”: Joe Biden’s China Policy. Can He Stop the Shooting War Against China?

By Prof. Joseph H. Chung, March 04 2021

The forty years of the Cold War have made us endure hunger, fear and hopelessness. The year old pandemic has made us desperate and vulnerable. Now, we are facing a new global threat, namely the Sino-American hot war which may mean the end the human civilization.

Biden Does Not Say Where and How ‘America Is Back’

By Michael Jansen, March 04 2021

US President Joe Biden insists, “America is back.” He says the US has returned to the world stage as a prominent actor and leader after four years of absence and wrong-headed policies adopted by the Trump administration. But, Biden does not say where and how “America is back.”

Biden, Afghanistan and Forever Wars

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, March 04 2021

The papers are full of suggestions on what US President Joe Biden should do about his country’s seemingly perennial involvement in Afghanistan. None are particularly useful, in that they ignore the central premise that a nation state long mauled, molested and savaged should finally be left alone.

The Bamiyan Buddhas: An Afghan Tale

By Pepe Escobar, March 04 2021

The destruction process started with the legs of the Great Buddha: one of them was already cut at the knee and the other at the femur. It took them four days – using mines, explosives and even artillery. The Taliban forced local Hazara youth to drill holes in the statues: those who refused were shot dead.

Orwell in Disguise: US Congress Passes the So-Called “For the People Act”

By Stephen Lendman, March 04 2021

Congressional legislation most always serves special interests, not all Americans equitably. Deceptive Orwellian language disguises intent. It’s common practice for much congressional legislation.

Death Rates Skyrocket in Israel Following Pfizer Experimental COVID “Vaccines”

By Brian Shilhavy, March 04 2021

We have previously reported how Israel rapidly vaccinated the highest percentage of their population with experimental COVID vaccines after the Israeli government struck a bargain with Pfizer to secure millions of doses of their mRNA COVID vaccines.

Our Children Are Crying. “The Covid Stranglehold”

By Peter Koenig, March 04 2021

This world needs a generation that can lead us out of the mess of dystopian values that was created predominantly by a western civilization of greed. The covid crisis, man-made, served the destruction of the world economy, as well as the ensuing World Economic Forum (WEF) designed “Great Reset”.

Putin Blasts World Economic Forum “Honchos” at Davos “Gabfest”

By Mike Whitney, March 04 2021

Why is Vladimir Putin standing up to the richest and most powerful men in the world? Why is he bad-mouthing their “pet project” Globalization and trash-talking their “Great Reset”?

Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Rose 150% in Major U.S. Cities, Finds Study

By Countercurrents.org, March 04 2021

Hate crimes targeting Asian-Americans rose 150% in U.S.’s largest cities last year, even as overall hate crimes decreased, according to alarming new data released Tuesday.

Lawsuit Challenges Trump Administration’s Eleventh-hour Approval of Dangerous Pesticide Banned in More than 100 Countries

By Center For Biological Diversity, March 04 2021

Public-interest groups sued the Environmental Protection Agency today over its rushed decision in the final days of the Trump administration to reapprove previously cancelled uses of the dangerous pesticide aldicarb on Florida oranges and grapefruits.

