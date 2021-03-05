Selected Articles: Why the Biden Administration Is Dead Wrong to Oppose ICC Inquiry in Occupied Palestine

By Global Research NewsGlobal Research, March 05, 2021

Why the Biden Administration Is Dead Wrong to Oppose International Criminal Court War Crimes Inquiry in Occupied Palestine: A Betrayal of the Rule of Law

By Prof. Juan Cole, March 05 2021

Since Palestine as a permanent UN observer state is a member of the ICC and invited the court into its territory, the International Criminal Court has every right to investigate violations of the Rome Statute that took place in those territories.

Palestine: Blinken Blinks on Human Rights

By M. K. Bhadrakumar, March 05 2021

The statement exposes that the Joe Biden Administration has blinked for a second time on the human rights situation in West Asia by refusing to even acknowledge that the ICC investigation into the “Palestinian situation” is about human rights first and foremost.

US ‘Virtual Ambassador’ to Venezuela Hosts Insurrectionist Summit Ahead of Biden’s Guaidó Recognition

By Anya Parampil and Max Blumenthal, March 05 2021

A closed-door Bogotá summit of fugitive Venezuelan insurrectionists highlighted James Story’s role as Washington’s manager of the radical right-wing opposition. So who is the US “virtual ambassador” to Venezuela?

Ex-PMs Call on Japan to ‘Eradicate’ Nuclear Power

By Bradley K. Martin, March 05 2021

A bipartisan duo of former prime ministers is beating the drums for Japan to totally “eradicate” nuclear energy in the country and rely instead on renewables.

A Global Demand to 35 Governments: Get Your Troops Out of Afghanistan

By World Beyond War, March 05 2021

These troops range in number from Slovenia’s 6 to the United States’ 2,500. Most countries have fewer that 100. Apart from the United States, only Germany has over 1,000. Only five other countries have more than 300.

Bipartisan Senators Seek to Strip Biden of War Powers

By Mish, March 05 2021

Sens. Tim Kaine and Todd Young on Wednesday introduced bipartisan legislation that would repeal decades-old authorizations for the use of military force in the Middle East, amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran in the region.

“Complete Loss of Trust”: Half of French Home Health Workers Say They’ll Resist Taking Vaccine

By Zero Hedge, March 05 2021

Astounding new figures out of France suggest what is no doubt a broader global trend of hesitancy and skepticism when it comes to the current big push to ‘vaccinate all’.

The Impact of COVID-19 on Pediatric Mental Health

By FAIR Health, March 05 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on mental health, particularly on that of young people. Defining the pediatric population as individuals aged 0-22 years, and focusing on the age groups 13-18 years and 19-22 years, FAIR Health studied the effects of the pandemic on US pediatric mental health.

460 Dead 243,612 Reported Injuries from COVID-19 Vaccines Reported in the U.K.

By Brian Shilhavy, March 05 2021

The UK Government’s reporting system for COVID vaccine adverse reactions from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency released their latest report today, March 4, 2021.

