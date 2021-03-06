Texas Opens 100%. Mississippi Ends Mask Mandate and More

By Stephen Lendman

Covid related restrictions put in place since early 2020 caused infinitely more harm than any combination of major diseases.

What never should have been instituted by US, Western and other governments should end straightaway.

Lockdowns, quarantines, scam PCR tests, face masks that don’t protect and risk harm, socially destructive social distancing, and mass-jabbing with unapproved, experimental, hazardous drugs were ordered based on Big Lies and mass deception.

Texas and Mississippi took steps in the right direction — short of restoring normal life entirely.

On Tuesday, Texas Governor Gregg said the following:

“It is now time to open Texas 100%.”

Restrictions never should have been imposed in the first place.

Abbott: “(P)eople and businesses don’t need the state telling them how to operate” any longer.

Nor did they since seasonal flu was renamed covid as part of a state-sponsored mass deception campaign to get millions of Americans and others abroad to self-inflict harm on themselves.

Abbott said he’s rescinding “most of (his) earlier (covid related) executive orders.”

Starting March 10, “all businesses of any type are allowed to open 100%.”

His spokesperson confirmed that his action applies to all public activities, including sporting events, other forms of entertainment, dining, work places, and retail store shopping.

Mask-wearing in public is no longer required.

Abbott stopped short of exposing and ordering an end to hazardous to health mass-jabbing that doesn’t protect and risks irreversible harm or death when used as directed.

His order left it optional for businesses to stick with the mask-wearing mandate for employees and/or customers.

It lets them decide whether to operate at full or limited capacity.

After his announcement, the H-E-B grocery chain said customers no longer are required to wear face masks in its stores.

Under Abbott’s order, if hospitalizations from seasonal flu — now called covid — rise above 15% of capacity of facilities in any of the state’s 22 hospital regions for seven straight days, covid “mitigation strategies” may be judicially ordered in affected counties.

At the same time, his order prohibits jail time or other penalties for violators.

State universities are reviewing the new order before deciding whether to end restrictions.

North Texas University said in-person commencement this year will require masks and social distancing.

Rice University indicated no plan to end mask-wearing on campus.

Texas public schools may continue virtual learning over classroom instruction.

The latter is second class eduction that prevents students from interacting with each other and teachers — an important part of what education and learning are all about.Masking Up under Biden: The Perils of Tribalism, Bureaucracy and Lawsuits

Abbott’s order calls for schools to follow “guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency.”

On Tuesday, the TEA said it’ll update its guidance this week.

Critics of Abbott’s order unjustifiably called it “extraordinarily dangerous…a death warrant for Texans…killing the people of Texas,” and other unacceptable fear-mongering claims.

Separately on Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced the following:

Lifting the state’s mask wearing mandate in public, he said he’s getting out of the business of telling people what they can and cannot do.

“The reason the government is no longer telling you that is because of the actions we’ve taken over the last 12 months has gotten us to a point where our total hospitalizations today the second day of March 2021 is about where we were in late May” last year, he said, adding: “This new order removes all of our county mask mandates and allows businesses to operate at full capacity without state-imposed rules or restrictions.” “If businesses or individuals decide to take additional precautions, they are absolutely within their rights.”

According to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs:

“Do stuff outdoors. Don’t group together indoors with a lot of folks.” “There’s no way in heck I would go sit in a crowded bar right now indoors or out really. Please exercise caution right now.”

The order was effective on March 2 through at least end of month.

K-12 school still requires masks where social distancing isn’t possible.

K-12 extracurricular activities outdoors is limited to 50% of capacity and 25% of seating indoors.

Capacity for indoor bowl and arena seating was increased to 50%.

The above orders in Texas and Mississippi are steps in the right direction.

Other states loosening restrictions this week include Arkansas, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Virginia.

It’s good news but short of entirely normalizing activities as existed before seasonal flu was renamed covid last year.

Nor did new orders halt harmful to health mass-jabbing with experimental, hazardous drugs.

As expected, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the following at a mass deception White House briefing:

“I am really worried about reports that more states are rolling back the exact public health measures we have recommended to protect people from” covid (sic).” “At this level of cases with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard earned ground we have gained (sic).”

The pro-Pharma, pro-mass-jabbing NYT and other establishment media expressed concern about loosened restrictions.

Washington Post editors said the following:

Texas Governor Abbott “is gambling with the health of his state and beyond (sic).” His “decision is premature and reckless (sic).” “(T)he result of opening too soon will be viral spread, and more suffering (sic).”

The above and similar fear-mongering is responsible for getting most Americans to falsely feel endangered by a killer virus.

The same one shows up annually in similar and/or new strains during flu season that lasts from around October to May.

Until 2020, it’s been unaccompanied by everything instituted over the past year, along with mass deception to manipulate people to feel endangered when there’s nothing to fear but fear itself.

According to Pharma-connected Anthony Fauci, it’s OK for small groups to gather as long as people together were inoculated for covid — instead of warning against the hazards of using unapproved, experimental drugs.

Since unacceptable federal, state, and local policies were instituted last year, unprecedented harm affected public health and welfare of most people.

As long as mass-jabbing for covid and other unacceptable policies remain in place, enormous harm will continue increasing exponentially.

