Unmasking COVID: What Purpose does it serve? And for Whom?

By Michael Welch and Catherine Austin Fitts

Global Research, March 06, 2021

“If they’re going to take the next step on their plan to re-engineer both the financial system and global governance with it, you needed all sorts of actions in the economy that would be very difficult to justify politically through another financial crisis. So, rather than have a financial crisis they decided to have a health care crisis!”

– Catherine Austin Fitts from this week’s interview

The Real Agenda

Throughout the world, we have seen nearly a year of devastating hardships facing broad sectors of the global population, people confined to their homes (if they have one), people compelled by law to going to any indoor location outside the home wearing a diaper over their faces, social distancing, businesses in large masses going under, and now facing denial of certain privileges if you don’t get the experimental vaccine shot.

Politicians, chief public health officers, and media have all normalized these practices as being what ‘science’ demands of our citizens. The alternative is utter devastation of people across the planet. And the people by and large have gone along with it.

Some scientists have observed that SARS-CoV-2 is not the massive killer everyone accuses it of being. The RT-PCR test was exposed eventually even the the World Health Organization of elevating numbers of false positives among case loads. ‘Experts’ have, suspiciously, equated dying with the SARS-COV-2 as equivalent to dying because of the SARS-COV-2 to the point where even if a person infected died in an automobile accident, he is placed on the COVID-19 list. Meanwhile, the tragic consequences to life and limb affected by the lockdowns are taking an even more dynamic toll on people everywhere. [1]

These facts and arguments are amply documented on past episodes of this program over the course of the last few months, and throughout Global Research, including the e-book by Professor Michel Chossudovsky.

So the rationality of the chief personnel instructing the public to abandon their rights in the name of protecting public health is ….well….missing!

Further, it is absolutely untrue that the mass of humanity is equally abandoning certain privileges to fight the virus as a single species. According to the BBC, the ‘Billionaire Club’ have seen their collective wealth soar by as much as 27% on average. And according to the BBC, the big pharmaceutical corporations have truly been cashing in on the new fascination with ever before tested experimental vaccine against an ailment that is not as harmful as they claim.

The question we are going to explore in this part of our investigation, is into the subject of why this immense spectacle was orchestrated. For this discussion we are very honored to have two individuals with us.

In our first half hour, we are joined by the Catherine Austin Fitts. She has a background as an investment banker, investment adviser and government official. For the duration of her interview, she explains that COVID is a cover for a major move by the G7 Central Banks to re-organize their financial systems under a plan called ‘Going Direct Reset.’ This would result in a major flush of economic wealth upwards, and bring in new technologies that would resemble a return to control of the mass population. This all masked by an effort to ‘protect public health.’

In our second half hour, we are introduced to a remarkable theory by psychologist and psychopathologist Dr. Mila Alečković-Bataille. She examines the history of psychological manipulation and the relevance to the current crisis.

Catherine Austin Fitts is the president of Solari, Inc., publisher of the Solari Report, and managing member of Solari Investment Advisory Services, LLC. She served as managing director and member of the board of directors of the Wall Street investment bank Dillon, Read & Co. Inc., as Assistant Secretary of Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development in the first Bush Administration. She blogs at solari.com

Dr. Mila Alečković-Bataille is a professor of psychopathology and psychology. She holds a doctorate from The Sorbonne, University in Paris. She has written over 100 scientific papers in several languages, as well as several books. And she is a member of the World Society of Psychopathology of Expression and Art Therapy. And In 2015 she was the President of the International Congress of Psychopathology.

(Global Research News Hour Episode 307)

Notes:

