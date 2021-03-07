4 hours ago March 7, 2021Jaime C.

gallery “It is certain that a popular revolt is coming.”

By Chris Hedges

Chris Hedges on the imminent revolt against the ruling elites, including the corrupt liberal class of Clinton, Obama & Biden, in the United States & elsewhere.

Posted March 07, 2021

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/56418.htm

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.