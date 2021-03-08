On International Women’s Day 2021: Palestinian Women on the Front Lines of the Liberation Struggle

By Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, March 08 2021

To our colleagues, to Palestinian students and those around the world, from the heart of the Zionist prisons. On the occasion of 8th of March, we long for freedom, justice and equality for all women of the world, including students, inside and outside the prison cells.

From Afghanistan to Syria: Women’s Rights, War Propaganda and the CIA

By Julie Lévesque, March 08 2021

Western heads of state, UN officials, military spokespersons will invariably praise the humanitarian dimension of the October 2001 US-NATO led invasion of Afghanistan, which allegedly was to fight religious fundamentalists, help little girls go to school, liberate women subjected to the yoke of the Taliban.

Further Reflections on Women’s Suffrage and African American Emancipation

By Abayomi Azikiwe, March 08 2021