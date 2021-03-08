10 hours ago March 8, 2021Jaime C.

gallery Selected Articles: International Women’s Day 2021

By Global Research News
Global Research, March 08, 2021

On International Women’s Day 2021: Palestinian Women on the Front Lines of the Liberation Struggle

By Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, March 08 2021

To our colleagues, to Palestinian students and those around the world, from the heart of the Zionist prisons. On the occasion of 8th of March, we long for freedom, justice and equality for all women of the world, including students, inside and outside the prison cells.

From Afghanistan to Syria: Women’s Rights, War Propaganda and the CIA

By Julie Lévesque, March 08 2021

Western heads of state, UN officials, military spokespersons will invariably praise the humanitarian dimension of the October 2001 US-NATO led invasion of Afghanistan, which allegedly was to fight religious fundamentalists, help little girls go to school, liberate women subjected to the yoke of the Taliban.

Further Reflections on Women’s Suffrage and African American Emancipation

By Abayomi Azikiwe, March 08 2021

A cursory re-examination of the early years of what became known as the women’s suffrage movement and abolitionism represented the embryonic phases of self-organization and mass struggle politics within United States society.

Women’s Day 2021: Mainstream Media Islamophobia and Women’s Rights in Muslim Countries

By Prof. Henry Francis B. Espiritu, March 08 2021

It is the media’s solemn duty in the name of fairness to exhaust all angles of representation in as far as Islamic diversity is concerned before the media ventures to ascribe undesirable judgments on Islam and Muslims.

International Women’s Day: Lucy Parsons’ Fight Against America’s Robber Barons and the Ku Klux Klan

By William Loren Katz, March 08 2021

Lucy Gonzales started life in Texas. She was of Mexican-American, African-American, and Native-American descent and born into slavery. The path she chose after emancipation led to conflict with the Ku Klux Klan, hard work, painful personal losses, and many nights in jail.

Vaccine Diabolus and the Impending Wave of Rare Neurodegenerative Disorders

By Mike Whitney, March 08 2021

The problem with the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, is not that it’s a vaccine. It’s that it’s not safe. That’s the issue: Safety. This view is shared by a great many professionals who believe that these potentially-toxic concoctions pose a significant threat to the health and well-being of anyone who chooses to get inoculated.

Is China Planning on Blocking US Sanctions Imposed on Iran?

By Shahbazz Afzal, March 08 2021

According to some reports China has developed a ‘blocking statute’ to subvert US sanctions imposed on Iran. This follows President Joe Biden’s stance, which amounts to enforcing the policies of the previous US President, Donald Trump, against Iran.

Video: It’s Here: First Court Case Against Mandatory Vaccination — Attorney Interview

By Ana Garner and Spiro Skouras, March 08 2021

Garner represents her client Isaac Legaretta, an officer at the Doña Ana County Detention Center and a military veteran, who is suing the county over its new policy for first responders to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations or face termination.

5 Ways They’re Trying to Trick You into Taking the COVID “Vaccine”

By Kit Knightly, March 08 2021

The sale of the century is very much on. The powers that be want every single person to be vaccinated, and they’re pulling out all the stops to make sure it happens. Here are the five main ways the establishment is trying to manufacture your consent.

Despite US Senate $1.9 Trillion “Stimulus Bill”, Main Street Depression Prevails, Guess Who Will the “Lion’s Share”.

By Stephen Lendman, March 08 2021

The Senate adopted the plan by a narrow 50 – 49 margin, GOP Senator Dan Sullivan away at a family funeral not voting. The $15 minimum wage and other provisions benefitting ordinary Americans were stripped from the measure. It’s heavy on benefitting special interests, what federal legislation nearly always prioritizes.

India’s Farmers Resistance Movement. Repeal the Three Farm Laws

By National Alliance of People’s Movements, March 08 2021

The movement continues to challenge the notorious ‘Three Farm Acts’ that would herald unprecedented levels of corporate control over agriculture, nullifying the mandi system, diminishing the significance of the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) and opening up the possibility of alienation of farmlands to big corporations.

Nicaragua’s Indigenous People: Neocolonial Lies, Autonomous Reality

By Stephen Sefton, March 07 2021

The interviews confirm the success of Nicaragua’s indigenous and afro-descendant peoples in their historic struggle to reclaim their ancestral rights. The conversations also confirm that the indigenous peoples of Nicaragua’s Caribbean Coast have achieved progressive restitution of their rights.

Sounds of Silence: Extinction Is Erasing the Earth’s Music

By Kathleen Dean Moore and Tara Lohan, March 08 2021

What does a biodiversity crisis sound like? You may need to strain your ears to hear it. In the past 50 years, America’s bird populations have fallen by a third, and worldwide the average mammal population has dropped 60%.

