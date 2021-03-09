Selected Articles: The Pentagon’s Multibillion Dollar Indo-Pacific Military Deployment

By Global Research News

Global Research, March 09, 2021

The CDC Mandate Masks Study: Is the CDC About to be Canceled by Google and Facebook for “COVID Heresy”?

By Simon Black, March 09 2021

Looking at the county-by-county data, the CDC concludes that mask mandates were associated with an average 1.32% decrease in the growth rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths during the first 100 days after the mask policy was implemented.

No COVID Vaccine? No Travel, Air Force Officials Say

By Pam Long, March 09 2021

The U.S. Air Force Air has created policies intended to restrict the movement of personnel based on their COVID-19 vaccination status — despite the fact that the vaccines are not mandatory, are still in phase 3 clinical trials and are still considered experimental, having been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under Emergency Use Authorization

We Should Have Known! “To Those Born Later”

By Bertolt Brecht and Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, March 08 2021

In his poem “An die Nachgeborenen” (To those born later), published in June 1939, Bertolt Brecht gave an honest, harrowing and admonishing account of his life in dark times.

Is the US Heading for Confrontation with China? The Pentagon’s Multibillion Dollar Indo-Pacific Military Deployment

By Stephen Lendman, March 09 2021

China and Russia pose the main challenge to US hegemonic aims, especially united. Longstanding US policy seeks control over all world community nations, their resources and populations. Will US war on China by other means turn hot by accident or design?

The Battle for Lithium: The UK Supported the Coup in Bolivia to Gain Access to Its ‘White Gold’

By Matt Kennard, March 09 2021

After a coup in the South American country of Bolivia in November 2019, democratically elected president Evo Morales was forced to flee. Foreign Office documents obtained by Declassified show Britain saw the new military-backed regime, which killed 18 protesters, as an opportunity to open up Bolivia’s lithium deposits to UK firms.

Biden Iran Envoy Boasted of Depriving Civilians of Food, Driving Up Iranian Inequality in “Art of Sanctions” Manual

By Max Blumenthal, March 09 2021

Richard Nephew has taken personal credit for depriving Iranians of food and driving up their unemployment rates, celebrating the economic destruction he caused as “a tremendous success.” Under Biden, he will help direct policy on Iran.

The Federal Reserve is Enabling Biden and Congress’ Destructive Economic Agenda

By Rep. Ron Paul, March 09 2021

According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), 2021 will be the second year in a row in which the federal debt exceeds Gross Domestic Product (GDP). CBO also projected that this year’s federal deficit will be 2.3 trillion dollars, which is 900 billion dollars less than last year. However, CBO’s projections do not include the 1.9 trillion dollars “stimulus” bill Congress is likely to pass.

India, Pakistan on the Road to Peace

By M. K. Bhadrakumar, March 09 2021

Seizing the emergent opportunities could make all the difference. Both countries are endowed with abundant diplomatic talent to perceive this reality that is still below the radar. The imperatives of development are increasingly felt in both countries in their post-pandemic mindset, which is also leading to a new awakening that there is nothing like absolute security in the life of nations.

Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman and the Perils of Racial Profiling

By Abayomi Azikiwe, March 09 2021

A recent incident involving Amanda Gorman, the United States youth poet laureate, who was hailed after her presentation at the inauguration of recently elected President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, revealed the continuing threat of racial profiling.

Attacks on the Rights of Transgender People Are Rising; Fight Back

By Margaret Flowers, March 09 2021

A growing and coordinated attack on the rights of transgender people is taking place through state legislation and sadly it is receiving support from people across the political spectrum.

Joe Frazier vs. Muhammad Ali: 50 Years Ago, The Heavyweight “Fight of the Century”

By Adeyinka Makinde, March 09 2021

Half a century has now passed since the third and last bout dubbed ‘The Fight of the Century’ during the 20th century. The first bout between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali was a unique clash of undefeated heavyweight champions.

Related Articles

9 March 2021

21 January 2021

23 February 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2021