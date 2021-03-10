Washington DC, America’s Capital: To be Permanently Militarized?

The Democrats task force 1-6 Recommended Initiation of a Permanent Militarized Police Battalion Staffed with Rotating National Guard and Pentagon Reserve Forces

By Stephen Lendman

A Dem Capitol Hill security report on the January 6 anti-Trump false flag for Biden/Harris to replace DJT ignored the diabolical plot — a US Reichstag fire.

Will Washington be permanently militarized in the wake of what happened?

Will something similar be ordered for New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and other major US cities — on the dubious pretext of protecting national security?

Mandates in place since seasonal flu was renamed covid were unthinkable pre-2020 but happened largely with public compliance?

If ordered, will Americans accept militarized US cities that infringe on public assembly, free movement, and other constitutional rights?

Mass acceptance of social control last year showed that when manipulated by invented threats, most people will go along with what harms their health, well-being and fundamental rights.

The Democrats task force 1-6 recommended initiation of a permanent militarized police battalion staffed with rotating National Guard and Pentagon reserve forces — on the dubious pretext of protecting against violent outbreaks, the report saying:

“Our national capital is a prominent tourist destination, venue for many peaceful First Amendment activities, and a high-value target for foreign terrorists or domestic extremists (sic).” “Yet it has no dedicated quick reaction force for response to crises.”

No January 6 “violent insurrection” occurred on Capitol Hill.

Hostile-to-Trump elements infiltrated largely nonviolent Trump protesters.

Inside, guards led them to designated areas. What happened was orchestrated by anti-Trump dark forces well in advance.

Instead of preventing what happened, Capitol Hill security facilitated it in what appears to have been the climax to a homeland color revolution to end Trump’s election challenge.

Recommendations by the Capitol Security Review task force — headed by retired General Russel Honore — called for the following:

Increasing numbers of city police from 1,800 to around 2,650.

Establishing a new intelligence unit on the pretext of improving civil defense.

Increased funding for militarized equipment, training, permanent retractable fencing around Capitol Hill, along with a “fully integrated system of obstacles, cameras, sensors and alarms.”

Enhanced screening to include “background checks for identification card holders.”

Expanding numbers of Dignitary Protection Service members.

Providing militarized police protection for congressional members.

Empowering the city’s police chief to request greater militarization of the capital to deal with perceived (or invented) emergencies.

Following staged January 6 events, over 25,000 National Guard troops were deployed to the nation’s capital.

Over 5,000 remain. The task force report also recommended that DHS develop an overall security plan for Washington and surrounding areas, adding:

“The collective planning effort would be key to developing a shared understanding for any response effort and better enable unity of effort.” “This plan should be exercised quarterly through table-top exercises and reinforced in daily operations.”

Congress will likely pass legislation to incorporate task force recommendations, Biden to sign it into law.

Perhaps more repressive legislation will follow, similar to the aftermath of the 9/11 mother of all false flags to that time — police state America to be hardened more than already.

*

Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

The original source of this article is Global Research