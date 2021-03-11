5 hours ago March 11, 2021Jaime C.

gallery Denmark Suspends Use of AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine. “Serious Cases of Blood Clots”

An unconfirmed number of patients have developed blood clots after receiving the shot, according to health authorities. Iceland has also stopped administering the shot.

The Danish Health Authority on Thursday halted the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for 14 days.

It follows reports of “serious cases of blood clots among vaccinated people,” a statement read.

The Danish Health Authority stopped short of saying there was a direct link between the vaccine and the blood clots, “at the time being.”

Shortly after the announcement, Iceland followed suit.

Danish, EU authorities launch an investigation

The Danish Medicines Agency said it had launched an investigation into the vaccine.

The probe is being carried out by corresponding agencies in other EU-countries as well as the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The EMA is in charge of the evaluation and supervision of medicinal products in the EU.

“Both we and the Danish Medicines Agency have to respond to reports of possible serious side-effects, both from Denmark and other European countries,” the director of the Danish Health Authority, Soren Brostrom, said in a statement.

Read Complete Article on Deutsche Welle

The original source of this article is DW
Copyright © DW, DW, 2021

