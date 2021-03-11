One Year Ago: 03/11: A Day to Remember: The March 11, 2020 Corona Lockdown. “Destabilizing The Global Economy”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, March 11, 2021

The following text is in part based on the author’s E-Book

The 2020 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”

***

March 11, 2020 will stand out in the history of mankind. It’s the Day of the Lockdown applied Worldwide.

Following the “official” declaration of the corona Pandemic by the Director General of the WHO, instructions were transmitted to 193 member states on the United Nations.

The global lockdown started on March 11, 2020. And simultaneously the lives of millions of people in all major regions of the World were in jeopardy.

The lockdown required the closing down of national economies as a means to resolving a public health crisis.

We are at the crossroads of one of the most serious crises in World history.

We are living history, yet our understanding of the sequence of events since the outset of this crisis in January 2020 has been blurred.

Worldwide, people were misled both by their governments and the media as to the causes and devastating consequences of the Covid-19 “pandemic”.

The unspoken truth is that the novel coronavirus provided a pretext and a justification to powerful financial interests and corrupt politicians to precipitate the entire World into a spiral of mass unemployment, bankruptcy, extreme poverty and despair.

In one fell swoop, the lives of Planet Earth’s 7.8 billion people with its diverse cultures, histories and social identities are affected.

All of whom share common values with families, children and friends, living in diverse communities in the planet’s towns, villages and cities.

All of whom cherish humanity and the “value of life” including civil rights, social justice, the right to employment, education, health, culture, music, artistic creation.

And on March 11, 2020, those rights of “All Humanity” were denied. The lockdown requiring the closing down of the global economy was presented to the broader public, nationally and internationally, as a means to “combating the Virus”.

If the public had been informed that Covid-19 is “similar to seasonal Influenza”, the fear campaign would have fallen flat…

***

The Pandemic was officially launched by the WHO on March 11, 2020 leading to the Lockdown and closure of the national economies of 190 (out of 193) countries, member states of the United Nations. The instructions came from above, from Wall Street, the World Economic Forum (WEF), the billionaire foundations.

An unelected “public-private partnership” under the auspices of the World Economic Forum (WEF), had come to the rescue of Planet Earth’s 7.8 billion people. The closure of the global economy was presented as a means to “killing the virus”.

Destabilizing the economy of Planet Earth cannot constitute a “solution” to combating the virus. But that was the imposed “solution” which they want us to believe in.

And that is what they are doing.

It’s the destruction of people’s lives. It is the destabilization of civil society.

The Lies were sustained by a massive media disinformation campaign. 24/7, Incessant and Repetitive “Covid alerts” for the last eleven months.

… It is a process of social engineering.

What they want is to hike up the numbers so as to justify the Lockdown.

.

People are frightened and puzzled. “Why would they do this?”

.

Empty schools, Empty airports, bankrupt grocery stores. The entire urban services economy is in crisis. Shops, bars and restaurants are driven into bankruptcy. International travel and holidays are suspended. .

Video

click the lower right corner to access full-screen

.https://player.vimeo.com/video/514871958Global Capitalism, “World Government” and the Corona Crisis

.Streets are empty. In several countries, bars and restaurants are required to take names and contact information to support effective contact tracing if necessary. .At the same time, starting in March 2020, the Worldwide closure of national economies was accompanied by “a Cultural Lockdown” affectingmusic and artistic events: Empty museums, no more operas, no more symphonies, concert halls are closed down Worldwide..So-called digital stay home platforms were put forth. .In the US, museums announced closure on March 12, starting with the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art. In France, the Louvre, Versailles and the Eiffel Tower were closed down on March 13th.

.Free Speech is Being Suppressed .Analysis of what is happening to people Worldwide is the object of routine censorship.

The lockdown narrative is supported by media disinformation, online censorship, social engineering and the fear campaign.

Medical doctors who question the official narrative are threatened. They loose their jobs. Their careers are destroyed. Those who oppose the government lockdown are categorized as “anti-social psychopaths”.

“What are these times when a conversation about trees is almost a crime” said Bertolt Brecht (three months before the outbreak of the Second World War in September 1939)

In colleges and universities, the teaching staff is pressured to conform and endorse the official covid narrative. Questioning the legitimacy of the lockdown in online “classrooms” could lead to dismissal.

Several medical doctors who oppose the COVID consensus or the vaccine have been arrested.

Timeline

As we recall, the March 11, 2020 pandemic was preceded by a WHO Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on January 30th, 2020 at a time when there were there were only 86 cases outside China out of a total population of 6.4 billion.

On the following day, President Trump declared a freeze in air travel with China, which paved the way for the outright freeze of international air transport, not to mention the collapse of the tourist industry.

What Happened in Early March 2020. What Was the Justification for The Lockdown?

The pandemic was almost over in China. And outside China, the number of positive cases was ridiculously low.

In China, in early March the total number of “confirmed infected cases” was 30,448 out of a population of 1.4 billion people.

Outside China (March 5, 2020) confirmed by theWHO Director General Tedros there were 2055 cases reported in 33 countries. Around 80% of those cases were from just three countries (South Korea, Iran, Italy).

March 7, 2020: The number of “confirmed cases” (infected and recovered) in the US was of the order of 430, rising to about 600 (March 8).

Compare that to the figures pertaining to the Influenza B Virus: The CDC estimated for 2019-2020 “at least 15 million virus flu illnesses… 140,000 hospitalizations and 8,200 deaths. (The Hill)

March 11, 2020: The Historic Covid-19 Lockdown

On March 11, The number of confirmed cases outside China (6.4 billion population) was of the order of 44279 and 1440 deaths (figures recorded by the WHO for March 11, (on March 12) (see table right).

In the US, recorded on March 11, 2020, there were according to John Hopkins: 1,335 “cases” and 29 deaths (“presumptive” plus PCR confirmed)

Immediately following the March 11, 2020 WHO announcement, the fear campaign went into high gear.

Stock markets crashed worldwide. On the following morning, the Dow (DJIA) plummeted by 9.99% (A decline of 2,352.60 to close at 21,200.62) Black Thursday, March 12, 2020 was “the Dow’s worst day” since 1987.Financial fraud was the trigger. A massive transfer of financial wealth had taken place in favor of America’s billionaires.

“Stay at Home” confinement instructions were transmitted to 193 member states of the United Nations.

Was this far-reaching decision justified as a means to combating the Virus?

The decision was based on a flawed lockdown model designed by Imperial College London.

Unprecedented in history, applied almost simultaneously in a large number of countries, entire sectors of the World economy were destabilized. Small and medium sized enterprises were driven into bankruptcy. Unemployment and poverty are rampant.

In several developing countries, famines have erupted. The social impacts of these measures are devastating. The health impacts (mortality, morbidity) of these measures including the destabilization of the system of national health care (in numerous countries) far surpass those attributed to Covid-19.Sounds absurd. Closing down the real economy of Planet Earth is not the “solution” but rather the “cause” of a process of Worldwide destabilization and impoverishment, which in turn has a direct impact on patterns of morbidity and mortality. In this regard, what must be addressed is the causal relationship between economic variables (i.e purchasing power) and the state of health of the population..

The Lockdown and the Process of Engineered Bankruptcy

The lockdown instructions transmitted to national governments have been conducive to the destabilization of “the national economic landscape”, which consists ofan entire economic and social structure. The “stay at home” lockdown prevents people from going to work.

From one day to the next, it creates mass unemployment (Worldwide). In turn, the lockdown is coupled with the closure of entire sectors of the national economy.

In turn, several hundred million workers Worldwide lose their jobs and their earnings. While national governments have set up various “social safety nets” for the unemployed, the payment of wages and salaries by the employer is disrupted which in turn leads to a dramatic collapse of purchasing power.

The Road Ahead

More than 7 billion people Worldwide are directly or indirectly affected by the corona crisis.

What is required is the development of a broad based grassroots network which confronts both the architects of this crisis as well as the governments involved in carrying out the lockdown and closure of economic activity as a means to combating “V the Virus”.

The legitimacy of politicians and their powerful corporate sponsors must be questioned, including the police state measures adopted to enforce the various policies. (Face masks, social distancing, public gatherings, etc. )

This network would be established (nationally and internationally) at all levels of society, in towns and villages, work places, parishes. Trade unions, farmers organizations, professional associations, business associations, student unions, veterans associations, church groups would be called upon to integrate this movement.

***

The above text is in part based on the author’s E-Book which consists of 10 chapters.

The E-Book provides detailed analysis of the public health crisis as well as the underlying social and economic impacts.

The 2020 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”

Related Articles

6 February 2021

2 February 2021

6 March 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, 2021