Selected Articles: 7 European Nations and Thailand Halt AstraZeneca Vaccinations

Before COVID, Gates Planned Social Media Censorship of Vaccine Safety Advocates with Pharma, CDC, Media, China and CIA

By Robert F. Kennedy Jr, March 12 2021

In October 2019, shortly before the COVID outbreak, Gates and other powerful individuals began planning how to censor vaccine safety advocates from social media during a table-top simulation of a worldwide pandemic, known as Event 201.

3 More EU Countries Hit Pause on AstraZeneca After Reports of Illness and Deaths

By Megan Redshaw, March 12 2021

Denmark, Norway and Iceland today announced they are joining other European countries in temporarily suspending use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine following reports of blood clots in people who got the vaccine.

7 European Nations Halt AstraZeneca Jabs on Reports of “Serious” Blood Clots

By Zero Hedge, March 12 2021

Iceland has become the latest European nation to suspend the AstraZeneca jab. The tiny island nation has confirmed roughly 6K COVID cases since the start of the pandemic, which is roughly 2% of the population.

Thailand Halts AstraZeneca Vaccinations Following Concerns in Europe

By Praphorn Praphornkul, March 12 2021

The Prime Minister and Cabinet have put off on receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination after reports emerged from Europe of blood clots forming among some recipients and a pending review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) expected to take one to two weeks.

China – Leading to World Recovery – And Beyond

By Peter Koenig, March 12 2021

China’s currently ongoing (4-11 March 2021) annual parliamentary meeting, known as the “Two Sessions”, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the National People’s Congress (NPC), may be the most important of such meetings in recent years.

Video: Fauci Admits There Is No ‘Science’ Behind Continued Lockdown

By Steve Watson, March 12 2021

In a rare moment of truth of CNN Wednesday, Anthony Fauci admitted that there is no scientific reason why people who have had the COVID vaccine are still having their freedoms restricted.

COVID-19, Trust, and Wellcome: How Charity’s Pharma Investments Overlap with Its Research Efforts. BMJ

By Tim Schwab, March 12 2021

An increasingly clear feature of the covid-19 pandemic is that the public health response is being driven not only by governments and multilateral institutions, such as the World Health Organisation, but also by a welter of public-private partnerships involving drug companies and private foundations.

“COVID Denialism” Now Enshrined in Case Law

By Makia Freeman, March 12 2021

COVID denialism – a broad term leveled at those who have seen through lies regarding the COVID scamdemic – has been enshrined in legal history and case law, at least in Canada.

“Domestic Terrorism” Goes Transnational: The War on Dissidents Picks Up Momentum

By Philip Giraldi, March 12 2021

Now that we have an identified “domestic terror” problem one should expect at a minimum a massive increase in surveillance of innocent citizens couple with arbitrary arrests and incarcerations. Indeed, the process is already well underway.

Ten Problems with Biden’s Foreign Policy – And One Solution

By Medea Benjamin and Nicolas J. S. Davies, March 12 2021

Biden’s foreign policy already seems stuck in the militarist quagmire of the past twenty years, a far cry from his campaign promise to reinvigorate diplomacy as the primary tool of U.S. foreign policy. In this respect, Biden is following in the footsteps of Obama and Trump.

