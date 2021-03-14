Video: Reporters Without Borders Charges Prince Bin Salman and Accomplices with Crimes Against Humanity

By Paul Coppin and Kristina Borjesson

Global Research, March 14, 2021The Whistleblower Newsroom 13 March 2021

Reporters without Borders charges Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his accomplices with crimes against humanity for murdering Jamal Khashoggi and persecuting/torturing other Saudi journalists.

Reporters Without Borders lawyer Paul Coppin talks about the 500-page complaint he has filed with a German court detailing the savage and inhuman treatment of Saudi journalists ordered by Prince Bin Salman and carried out by his close associates and other members of the Saudi Government. Coppin also explains why these activities are legally classified as crimes against humanity.

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

22 November 2018The original source of this article is The Whistleblower NewsroomCopyright © Paul Coppin and Kristina Borjesson, The Whistleblower Newsroom, 2021