AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Suspended across Europe. “Possible Autoimmune Reactions, Blood Clotting, Stroke and Internal bleeding”

Several European countries have now suspended the mRNA AstraZeneka Covid-19 Vaccine including:

Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Austria, Bulgaria.

And then the four most populated countries of the European Union: Germany, France, Italy, Spain,

Followed by Ireland, the Netherlands, Estonia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Romania.

Total 16 EU countries.

Thailand and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have also suspended the AstraZeneka vaccine.

On March 10, 2021, an open letter was submitted by a Collective of prominent medical doctors and scientists to the European Medicines Agency (EME):

Urgent Open Letter from Doctors and Scientists to the European Medicines Agency regarding COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Concerns By Doctors for COVID Ethics, March 10, 2021

The letter (posted on Global Research) describes:

“serious potential consequences of COVID-19 vaccine technology, warning of possible autoimmune reactions, blood clotting abnormalities, stroke and internal bleeding, “including in the brain, spinal cord and heart”.

See also the Press Release issued by the Doctors for COVID Ethics

AstraZeneka Vaccine suspension in Germany

In recent developments (March 15, 2021), Germany’s Ministry of Health has confirmed the “temporary suspension” of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: ,

“The European Medicines Agency is to decide “whether and how the new information will affect the authorization of the vaccine” pending an investigation. (Deutsche Welle).

The mRNA Vaccine in the US. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc.

Sofar the suspensions apply only to AstraZeneca which is being marketed in Europe and several other countries.

Two other major pharmaceutical conglomerates, namely Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc. are involved in marketing the mRNA vaccine technology, which is categorized in the US as an “experimental” drug.

In the US, the “Green Light” to the marketing the experimental Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine was granted back in December 2020, despite the fact that according to the FDA, the vaccine is an “unapproved product”.

The FDA in an ambiguous statement (see below) has provided a so-called Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, namely “to permit the emergency use of the unapproved product, … for active immunization…” (see below)

Injuries and Deaths in the U.S. Attributed to the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Vaccine

CDC data on “adverse reactions” to the two major Covid mRNA vaccines marketed in the US (Pfizer and Moderna), confirm the incidence of “pulmonary embolism, which is an “acute lung disease caused by a dislodged blood clot.” (Brian Shilhalvy, Vaccine Impact News).

“The CDC is reporting 120 cases of pulmonary embolisms, including 12 DEATHS following injections of the two experimental COVID mRNA injections currently in the U.S.

Seven of the deaths followed the Moderna mRNA COVID shot, while five deaths followed the Pfizer mRNA COVID shot. (Ibid).

Based on CDC data on deaths and the”adverse reactions”, the suspension of the Pfizer-Moderna mRNA vaccine should be implemented in the United States without delay.

Canada: AstraZeneka, Pfizer and Moderna

Health Canada has given the “Green Light” to all three mRNA vaccines.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reassured Canadians.

“None of the AstraZeneca doses Canada has received are from the batch linked to possible side-effects reported in Europe” (Canadian Press, March 15, 2021).

That’s a nonsensical statement on the part of the Prime Minister: the medicinal ingredients of the Covid-19 AstraZeneka vaccine (AstraZeneca ChAdOx1-S/nCoV-19 [recombinant]), do not vary from one batch to another, or from one country to another.

At the time of writing 16 European countries have suspended the AstraZeneka vaccine. Yet both Canada’s Prime Minister and Quebec’s Premier François Legault “see no risk associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.”

“Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization initially recommended that people 65 and over be prioritized for the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna because more evidence from trials was available regarding their efficacy on seniors, compared with AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

Both Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines are categorized as “unapproved” and “experimental” in the U.S. by the FDA. (See statement above).

The Canadian health authorities have taken AstroZeneka’s PR statements at face value. The documented reports on blood clotting and other “adverse reactions” in EU countries have been casually ignored.

Canada’s Health authorities are concerned that “mixed messaging on AstraZeneca” has contributed to “poisoning the well” of public opinion.

