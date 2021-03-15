11 hours ago March 15, 2021Jaime C.

gallery Bill Maher “We’re not losing to China,” “We lost.” Americans are “A silly people”

Watch – HBO

Bill warns that while we are busy obsessing over silly culture wars, China is overtaking us on the world stage.

Posted March 13, 2021

 https://www.youtube.com/embed/2DH4v6FnbvM?start=63

