Watch – HBO



Bill warns that while we are busy obsessing over silly culture wars, China is overtaking us on the world stage.



Posted March 13, 2021

https://www.youtube.com/embed/2DH4v6FnbvM?start=63No Advertising – No Government Grants – This Is Independent MediaGet Our Free NewsletterDon’t let an Algorithm choose what you read!

Registration is necessary to post comments. We ask only that you do not use obscene or offensive language. Please be respectful of others.

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/56445.htm