Selected Articles: The Hidden Truth Behind the Too-Good-to-be True COVID-19 Vaccines

Exposing the Founding Fathers and the US Constitution

By S. Brian Willson, March 15 2021

“Founding Father” John Jay possessed a vision that “the people who own the country ought to govern it”. This referred to those who owned land, slaves, and commercial enterprises. Jay also believed that the upper classes “were the better kind of people”.

The Hidden Truth Behind the Too-Good-to-be True COVID-19 Vaccines: An Interview with Dr. Ronald B. Brown, PhD

By Dr. Ronald B. Brown and John C. A. Manley, March 15 2021

“Draconian public health measures are imposed on society with little proof of effectiveness, and much proof of collateral damage, there is little debate covered in the commercial media about public health issues.”

AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Suspended across Europe. “Possible Autoimmune Reactions, Blood Clotting, Stroke and Internal bleeding”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, March 15 2021

Several European countries have now suspended the mRNA AstraZeneka Vaccine including Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Austria, Bulgaria. And more recently: Germany, Netherlands, Ireland, France, Italy, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Romania.

The US Strategic “Containment” of China: Will it Encourage the Creation of a “Russia- China- North Korea Missile Alliance”?

By Andrew Korybko, March 15 2021

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned last Friday that the US’ reportedly planned deployment of intermediate-range missiles to Japan “will certainly entail our retaliation”, which could realistically take the form of informally creating a Russian-Chinese-North Korean missile alliance.

Women Who Build the Future: Towards a Non Violent Culture. Vandana Shiva

By Dr. Vandana Shiva, March 15 2021

The renowned physicist, thinker and activist Vandana Shiva proposes ecofeminism as a response to the current moment, in which the capitalist patriarchy is leading us to destruction and death, after having colonized nature, women and the future.

Biden Urged to Force End to US-Backed Saudi Blockade After Chilling Report on Starving Yemeni Children

By Jake Johnson, March 15 2021

Progressive members of Congress are demanding that President Joe Biden bring pressure to bear on Saudi Arabia to end its yearslong blockade on Yemen—which has been maintained with U.S. help—after new reporting provided a closer look at the horrific suffering caused by the kingdom’s ongoing obstruction of food, medicine, and other essential supplies.

The U.S. Role in Plundering Syria’s Oil: Depriving the Syrians of the Wealth of Their Own Country.

By Khaled Iskef, March 15 2021

Last year, former US President Donald Trump announced very clearly, that part of the US forces mission in Syria is to protect the oil fields and to take a share of them. This statement was an official admission of the US forces’ plundering of Syrian natural resources.

Israeli Attacks on Iranian Oil Tankers, US Strikes in Syria and Sanctions: The Legacy of a Failed Policy of Regime Change

By Adeyinka Makinde, March 15 2021

The recent disclosure by the Wall Street Journal that Israel has been waging a covert war against Syria-bound Iranian oil tankers, using water mines and other explosives does not come as a surprise.

Video: Canadians Doctors Speak Out: Top Reasons Not to be Afraid of COVID-19

By Dr. Stephen Malthouse, March 15 2021

“As Canadian medical doctors, we’re gonna tell you what the best science now has to say and we think you’ll be pleasantly surprised. Research now shows that the PCR test is practically worthless. Only 3% of patients with a positive test actually have the coronavirus.”

Let’s Stop Pretending Russia and China Are Military Threats

By Dave Lindorff, March 15 2021

Somehow, the opinion-makers in the media, the bloated military brass, and the members of Congress who like to gin up fears among the voters so they’ll keep voting for them have gotten everyone thinking that Russia is still hell bent on world communist takeover and that China it trying to replace the US as global hegemon.

These ‘Inactive’ Ingredients in COVID Vaccines Could Trigger Allergic Reactions

By Children’s Health Defense, March 15 2021

COVID vaccine makers have not only introduced new primary ingredients to the U.S. vaccine stage, but they’ve bundled these new ingredients with “inactive” ingredients in unprecedented ways that raise the risk for dangerous allergic reactions.

