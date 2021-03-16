Confessions of Medical Truth-Tellers

By Stephen Lendman

Since seasonal flu was renamed covid early last year to kick off the greatest ever public health scam in modern memory, we’ve been lied to and mass deceived by duplicitous politicians, their public health handmaidens, and press agent media.

Virtually everything we’ve been told about covid, experimental drugs for mass-jabbing, lockdowns, quarantines, face masks, PCR tests, and social distancing is harmful to public health, well-being, and our fundamental rights.

Destructive policies instituted in the West and elsewhere flagrantly breached the Nuremberg Code, Hippocratic Oath, and in the US its Constitution.

Orwell explained that “(i)n a time of universal deceit, truth-telling is a revolutionary act.”

Truth-telling medical and scientific experts are explaining what dark forces in the US and West are going all-out to suppress.

Long before what’s going on now was instituted, Dr. Robert S. Mendelsohn (1926 – 1988) was called “The People’s Doctor.”

His 1979 bestseller, “Confessions of a Medical Heretic” called vaxxing “a medical time bomb,” adding:

The “greatest threat to childhood diseases lies in the dangerous and ineffectual efforts made to prevent them.”

He urged parents to reject vaxxing for their children. In many states, they’re mandatory.

He debunked deceptive marketing practices and called pediatricians objecting to their “bread and butter” the equivalent of a priest denying the infallibility of the Pope.

He administered them early in his practice, later stopping “because of the myriad hazards they present.”

Summarizing his concerns, he said the following:

No evidence shows that vaccinations eliminate childhood diseases.

The Salk and Sabin polio vaccines don’t work.

Salk later admitting that mass inoculations for polio caused an epidemic of the disease after 1961.

Smallpox vaccinations are “the only source of smallpox-related deaths for three decades after the disease had disappeared” on its own.

Inoculation risks are real. Parents should avoid them when possible.

Doctors are derelict for not explaining their hazards and for “defend(ing) them to the death.”

Mass-inoculations dramatically increase autoimmune and neurological diseases, including leukemia, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, heart disease, and numerous others ranging from annoying to lethal.

Mendelsohn asked: “Have we traded mumps and measles for cancer and leukemia?”COVID Vaccines: Protection or Biohazard?

He blamed mass-vaxxing for causing enormous harm to human health.

“The best way to protect children is make sure they’re not vaccinated,” he said.

Today in the US, children are mass-vaxxed with dozens of drugs that cause diseases they’re supposed to protect against, and are responsible for an explosion of others later in life for countless millions of people.

In 2002, autism specialist Dr. Kenneth Aitken said:

“When I was in training, one in 2,500 (children were autistic). Now it is one in 250.” “At the moment, the only logical explanation for this is MMR” vaccinations.

Longtime emergency medicine Dr. Mark Trozzi said after hundreds of hours researching so-called covid and his personal experience on the job, he learned that we’re “being deceived and manipulated.”

He called the so-called “first wave” of the “pandemic the quietest time in my career.”

“I have worked very hard and been very busy over the past twenty-five years in ER.” “However, both in my regular ER and (covid) designated ER, there were almost no patients, and almost no work.” “I had multiple long ER shifts without a single patient.”

From contacts with doctors and others in the US and Canada, he discovered “empty hospitals, and propaganda saying that they were full of patients dying of covid.”

He learned the effectiveness of “zinc and hydroxychloroquine” in treating flu as well as covid.

He discovered other cold hard facts that showed we’re being lied to and mass deceived.

“I have never seen a patient sick with (covid),” he said. “I have seen some positive PCR tests in asymptomatic people, and watched people be imprisoned in their own homes and isolated from family and friends.” “My research into the PCR test has convinced me personally that it is misleading, manipulatable, and” a scam.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya co-authored the Great Barrington Declaration.

It expresses grave concerns about “about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing” covid related policies.

He and co-authors said what’s going on risks “greater excess mortality in years to come, with the working class and younger members of society carrying the heaviest burden.”

Pre-covid normality should be restored.

Separately he debunked lockdowns, calling them the “biggest public health mistake we’ve ever made…The harm to people is catastrophic.”

They’re the “worst public health mistake in the last 100 years.”

They served no beneficial purpose and caused catastrophic harm to countless millions of people.

Over 13,000 medical, scientific, and public health experts endorse Bhattacharya’s views and others expressing similar ones.

According to founder of Doctors for Truth Dr. Elke De Klerk:

“(W)e do not have a medical pandemic or epidemic.” “We…should not be on list A for any longer, because we now know that (so-called covid) is a normal flu virus.”

Thousands of other medical and scientific experts in the US and Europe debunked the state-sponsored/media proliferated mother of all public health scams — based on Big Lies and mass deception.

The original source of this article is Global Research
Copyright © Stephen Lendman, Global Research, 2021