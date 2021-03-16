Global Research, March 16, 2021
As our nation continues to be occupied by the greedy, the exploitive and the arrogant Super Rich, we need to call them out for what and WHO they are.
The Rolling Stones 1968 hit song “Sympathy for the Devil” still resonates some 53 years later. At the end of my column please read carefully Mick Jagger’s account of this evil.
As one studies the ‘True’ history of our nation, one can see how every single war we have either created or participated in, excepting to some extent WW2, none of them had anything to do with humanitarian causes.
It was always about control and power over other peoples. Internally, it has always been the great cause to further Capitalism within our boundaries and you have a ‘Devil of a horror’.
The Super Rich who still run things do not give a ‘Rat’s Ass’ for the health and welfare of our citizenry, excepting of course their own ‘Class’ of Super Rich. They own all the means of production, media and of course our government.
Observe all our presidents, and not one was free of their control and orchestration. The sole president who had his Epiphany not even after a year in office was conveniently taken out.
{Watch the powerful 1973 David Miller film Executive Action starring Burt Lancaster (screenplay by Dalton Trumbo) and the great 1974 Alan Pakula film The Parallax View starring Warren Beatty to get a handle on how these ‘eliminations’ are done}.
Progressive writers like Chris Hedges, Ed Curtin, Caitlin Johnstone and a myriad of others continually reveal how far off the radar our so called ‘Democracy’ has trekked. They show us how propaganda, bastard child of what Goebbels accomplished so well in Germany over 80 years ago, is our ‘New Normal’. Our country is simply a feudal outpost in a Super Rich Man’s world.The Power Elite Has Always Run America. The Super Rich Bundled into the “Deep State”
The Devils are the War Economy, the Landlord Class, the Media Giants and the Corporate World… always protected by mostly ‘Bought and Paid For’ Politicians who serve them so well, for so long. They divide us so shrewdly by color and most importantly by Class. They have the Upper Middle Class hating the Middle Class, the Middle Class hating the Lower Class, and of course whites fearing blacks and browns.. and even blacks and browns fearing each other. Like ‘Ants at a picnic’ they have us fighting for the crumbs from their table.
The Two Party/One Party charade they created generations ago continues to dish out this ‘Lesser of Two Evils’ logic, or should I say Illogic? Meanwhile, us, the suckers, see our hard earned tax dollars continue to be used to destroy the Safety Net we were promised would save us from falling too hard. The only Safety Net is for the ‘Less than 1%’ who own America.
Socialism is the only cure to not only stave off but ostracize those Devils among us. Wake up Trump Thumpers, Republican and Democratic Party supporters, and realize as Cassius put it so succinctly: “The fault dear Brutus is not in our stars but in ourselves.”
*
Sympathy for the Devil
Please allow me to introduce myself
I’m a man of wealth and taste
I’ve been around for a long, long years
Stole million man’s soul an faith
And I was ’round when Jesus Christ
Had his moment of doubt and pain
Made damn sure that Pilate
Washed his hands and sealed his fate
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guess my name
But what’s puzzling you
Is the nature of my game
Stuck around St. Petersburg
When I saw it was a time for a change
Killed Tsar and his ministers
Anastasia screamed in vain
I rode a tank
Held a general’s rank
When the blitzkrieg raged
And the bodies stank
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guess my name, oh yeah
Ah, what’s puzzling you
Is the nature of my game, oh yeah
I watched with glee
While your kings and queens
Fought for ten decades
For the gods they made
I shouted out
Who killed the Kennedys?
When after all
It was you and me
Let me please introduce myself
I’m a man of wealth and taste
And I laid traps for troubadours
Who get killed before they reached Bombay
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guessed my name, oh yeah
But what’s puzzling you
Is the nature of my game, oh yeah, get down, baby
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guessed my name, oh yeah
But what’s confusing you
Is just the nature of my game
Just as every cop is a criminal
And all the sinners saints
As heads is tails
Just call me Lucifer
‘Cause I’m in need of some restraint
So if you meet me
Have some courtesy
Have some sympathy, and some taste
Use all your well-learned politnesse
Or I’ll lay your soul to waste, mm yeah
*
