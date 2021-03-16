Selected Articles: Ten Years Ago: The US-NATO-Israel Sponsored Al Qaeda Insurgency in Syria

By Global Research News

Ten Years Ago: The US-NATO-Israel Sponsored Al Qaeda Insurgency in Syria. Who Was Behind the 2011 “Protest Movement”?

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, March 16 2021

It was not a protest movement, it was an armed insurgency integrated by US-Israeli & allied supported “jihadist” death squads. From Day One, the Islamist “freedom fighters” were supported, trained & equipped by NATO & Turkey’s High Command.

Ten Years Since Beginning of Failed Regime-Change Operation Against Syria

By Paul Antonopoulos, March 16 2021

On this exact day ten years ago, NATO, the Gulf Cooperation Council, Turkey and Israel began a coordinated campaign of regime change against President Bashar al-Assad and the destruction of Syria.

Dangerous Waterways: U.S. Militarization of the South China Sea. US-China Adversarial Relations

By Stephen Lendman, March 16 2021

For the third consecutive year, the Beijing-based South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI) published a report on unacceptable US military activities in the South China Sea. In recent years, they’ve been increasing. The latest SDSPI report discusses US military operations in 2020.

Trump and Biden Playing Politics: The COVID-19 “Experimental Vaccines” which are “Killing and Injuring People”

By Timothy Alexander Guzman, March 16 2021

So which American president is going to take full credit for supporting the rapid development of Big Pharma’s Covid-19 vaccines that are already killing and injuring people?

Cold War Hysteria

By S. Brian Willson, March 16 2021

I cannot stress enough the overwhelming toxic spell that Cold War propaganda cast on the minds of three generations, including some of the most intelligent people, and its influence continues today. Relentless Cold War rhetoric accomplished a near total indoctrination of our entire US culture.

Ten Years Ago, US-NATO Regime Change Operation in Libya

By Shane Quinn, March 16 2021

The United States-NATO invasion of Libya was launched a decade ago this month, as the Western powers engineered the ousting of the country’s leader, Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, who had been in power for more than 40 years.

America’s National Humiliation by Eurasia: Uncle Sam Is ‘Sick Man’ of the West

By Max Parry, March 16 2021

As American economic power continues to decline, a division has emerged within the U.S. political establishment as to which of its designated adversaries is to blame for the country’s woes — Russia, or China.

International Alert Message about COVID-19. United Health Professionals

By United Health Professionals, March 16 2021

We are more than 1,500 members (including professors of medicine, intensive care physicians and infectious disease specialists) from more than 30 countries. The lockdown has not only killed people, it has destroyed physical and mental health, economy, education and other aspects of social life.

COVID-19 mRNA “Vaccines” Are “Gene Therapy”

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, March 16 2021

As calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination grow around the world, it’s becoming ever more crucial to understand what these injections actually are. The mRNA “vaccines” created by Moderna and Pfizer are in fact gene therapies.

