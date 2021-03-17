Selected Articles: COVID – Bioethics, Eugenics and “Death Panels”: “A Warning”

By Global Research NewsGlobal Research, March 17, 2021

COVID – Bioethics, Eugenics and “Death Panels”: “A Warning”

By Peter Koenig, March 17 2021

193 UN member countries, in unison and lockstep, closed their borders, economies and live-societies. It marked the beginning of the planet’s economic and societal destruction – all for an invisible enemy, a corona virus that could never have hit the entire globe at the same time. So, what’s the plot?

Upcoming Sino/US Talks in Alaska

By Stephen Lendman, March 17 2021

On Thursday, China’s Central Committee official/Foreign Affairs Director Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet with Biden regime’s top “diplomat” Tony Blinken and national security advisor Jake Sullivan in Anchorage, Alaska.

Britain’s “Pivots to Asia” to Contain China

By Tom Clifford, March 17 2021

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his admirals are looking at a new horizon stretching through crowded seaways east from India to Japan and south from China to Australia.

Video: The Houthis Continue Their Push, but Is Erdogan Coming to the Saudi Kingdom’s Rescue?

By South Front, March 17 2021

Yemen’s Ansar Allah are unrelenting in their offensive, both on positions inside the country, and in attacks on Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure within the Kingdom.

New High in Americans’ Perceptions of China as “U.S.’s Greatest Enemy”à

By Mohamed Younis, March 17 2021

China is upheld as an Enemy of America. America’s perceptions regarding China are manipulated both by the media and official government statements. This article documents the role of gallup polls in manipulating American perceptions concerning China.

20+ Countries Suspend Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine, but Regulators Insist ‘Benefits Outweigh Risks’

By Megan Redshaw, March 17 2021

More than 20 countries have either suspended or said they will delay Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccinations based on reports of deaths or injuries — in most cases related to blood clots — in healthy people who received the vaccine.

War Crimes: From Bloody Sunday in Derry, Northern Ireland to Croatia, Kosovo and Iraq

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, March 17 2021

Almost forty years later: The 5000 page Saville Commission Report into the 1972 Bloody Sunday massacre in Derry, Northern Ireland, fails to identify who were the perpetrators, both within H.M government and the British Army.

The Reason Why NATO Demolished Libya Ten Years Ago

By Manlio Dinucci, March 17 2021

Ten years ago, on March 19, 2011, US / NATO forces began the air-naval bombing of Libya. The war was directed by the United States, first through the Africa Command, then through NATO under US command.

Ten Years On, the US Still Promotes Failed Regime-change Policy in Syria

By Scott Ritter, March 17 2021

The US has only one objective in Syria—regime change. The fact that it has been unable to achieve this after ten years of trying does not appear to deter the Biden administration from embracing failure.

Video: Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic: Benefits versus Risks: Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche

By Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche and Dr. Philip McMillan, March 17 2021

Geert Vanden Bossche PhD, is an internationally recognised vaccine developer having worked as the head of the Vaccine Development Office at the German Centre for Infection Research.

Video: Bioethics and the New Eugenics

By The Corbett Report, March 17 2021

Forced vaccination. Immunity passports. The erection of a biosecurity state. For the first time, the eugenics-infused philosophers of bioethics are on the verge of gaining real power. And the public is still largely unaware of the discussions that these academics have been engaged in for decades.

COVID-19 and Girls’ Education in East Asia and Pacific

By UNICEF, March 17 2021

In the East Asia and Pacific region, the pandemic brought education provision in all of the 27 countries supported by UNICEF programmes to a standstill disrupting the lives and affecting the learning of over 325 million children at its peak in April 2020.

Digital Trails: How the FBI Is Identifying, Tracking and Rounding Up Dissidents

By John W. Whitehead and Nisha Whitehead, March 17 2021

With every new smart piece of smart technology we acquire, every new app we download, every new photo or post we share online, we are making it that much easier for the government and its corporate partners to identify, track and eventually round us up.

16 March 2021