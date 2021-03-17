7 hours ago March 17, 2021Jaime C.

gallery Video: Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic: Benefits versus Risks: Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche

Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche

By Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche and Dr. Philip McMillan

Global Research, March 17, 2021Artsen Voor Vrijheid 9 March 2021

Geert Vanden Bossche PhD, is an internationally recognised vaccine developer having worked as the head of the Vaccine Development Office at the German Centre for Infection Research.

Coordinated Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation’s Ebola Vaccine Program and contributed to the implementation of an integrated vaccine work plan in collaboration with Global Health Partners (WHO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CDC, UNICEF), regulators (FDA) and vaccine manufacturers to enable timely deployment or stockpiling of Ebola vaccine candidates.

Highlighting the principle of using a prophylactic vaccine in the midst of a pandemic. Likely to create more more viral variants in the process.

Sharing his perspective on mass vaccination in COVID-19.

*

The original source of this article is Artsen Voor Vrijheid
Copyright © Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche and Dr. Philip McMillan, Artsen Voor Vrijheid, 2021

