Permanent Warfare and the “War On Terror”

By Mark Taliano

Global Research, March 19, 2021

The “War on Terror” is a fraud. Washington supports the very same terrorists that it claims to be fighting. Washington’s wars are anti-humanitarian and anti-democratic, and they are all based on criminal war lies and public deceptions. This needs to end.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard described the war on Syria in these words:

“There are two things you need to address in Syria. One is a regime change war that was first launched by the United States in 2011, covertly led by the CIA. That is a regime change war that has continued over the years, that has increased the suffering of the Syrian people and strengthened terrorist groups like al Qaeda and ISIS because the CIA was using American taxpayer dollars to provide arms and training equipment to these terrorist groups to get them to overthrow the government. So that is a regime change war that we should not have been waging.” (1)

More recently, Congresswoman Gabbard denounced not only the criminal war against Syria, but also the unilateral, criminal economic embargo imposed on Syrians:

“I am glad to hear that some of my former colleagues in Congress are speaking out against the recent unconstitutional airstrikes in Syria, but they’re ignoring the bigger issue, the regime change war the United States continues to wage in Syria, using al-Qaida, al-Nusra terrorists as our proxy ground force and who now occupy and control the city of Idlib, imposing Sharia law and cleansing the area of most Christians and religious minorities. The Biden administration continues to use our military to illegally occupy northeastern Syria to, quote, take the oil as Trump so crassly but honestly put it, violating international law. A modern day siege of draconian embargo and sanctions similar to what the Saudi U.S. alliance employed in Yemen is causing death and suffering for millions of innocent Syrians, depriving them of things like food, medicine, clean water, energy, warm and making it impossible for the Syrian people to try to begin to rebuild their war torn country.” (2)

Not only does the aforementioned economic embargo collectively punish all Syrians, but it also serves to empower ISIS, al Qaeda, and SDF proxies.

In a recent interview with Richard Medhurst, investigative reporter Vanessa Beeley explains that whereas Washington is imposing sanctions on the Syrian people, it is NOT imposing sanctions on al Qaeda, ISIS and SDF (all Washington proxies) inside Syria. Furthermore, all Western “humanitarian” aid (sic), she says, goes to al Qaeda. (3)Criminal War Propaganda Directed against Iraq and Syria: “We Think the Price Is Worth It.”

Western-supported terrorist-controlled areas in Syria have always been anti-democratic. It is not a secret. It is openly proclaimed.

As Western leaders demonize Russia and China, and promise more permanent warfare, they are extracting vast sums of tax dollars from their own people, who are being increasingly impoverished and oppressed themselves.

The money being spent to support terrorism, and to destroy countries and peoples, should be spent on pro-Life agendas, not pro-war, pro-Death agendas.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017. Visit the author’s website at https://www.marktaliano.net where this article was originally published.

Notes

(1) Kudos to Tulsi Gabbard for Telling The Truth. Lest We Forget … – Mark Taliano

(2) Thank you Tulsi Gabbard for Condemning Washington’s on-going support for al Qaeda and affiliated Terrorists. – Mark Taliano

(3) Washington Supports al Qaeda and ISIS / Richard Medhurst Interviews Vanessa Beeley – Mark Taliano

Order Mark Taliano’s Book “Voices from Syria” directly from Global Research.

Mark Taliano combines years of research with on-the-ground observations to present an informed and well-documented analysis that refutes the mainstream media narratives on Syria.

ISBN: 978-0-9879389-1-6

Author: Mark Taliano

Year: 2017

Pages: 128 (Expanded edition: 1 new chapter)

List Price: $17.95

Special Price: $9.95

Related Articles

It is late July 2015, and the media is abuzz with the news that Turkey will allow US jets to use its bases to bomb Islamic State (ISIS) targets in Syria. There is much talk about how this development is a “game-changer,” and how this is a clear escalation of the much…

3 August 2015

9 June 2017

21 October 2019The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Mark Taliano, Global Research, 2021