Selected Articles: Permanent Warfare and the “War On Terror”, US-NATO Invasion of Libya, The Engineered Destruction of Iraq

By Global Research News

Global Research, March 19, 2021

A Decade Ago: US-NATO Invasion of Libya and Its Consequences

By Shane Quinn, March 19 2021

Ten years ago, on 19 March 2011, the United States and its military arm NATO unleashed a sustained bombardment against Libya, where Colonel Muammar Gaddafi had been in charge for over four decades.

Has Biden’s Description of Putin as a Killer Finally Dispelled Kremlin Hopes for Good Relations?

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, March 19 2021

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Biden’s unacceptable characterization of Russia’s president as a killer by stating that Biden had made it clear that “he doesn’t want to normalize relations.”

Permanent Warfare and the “War On Terror”

By Mark Taliano, March 19 2021

The “War on Terror” is a fraud. Washington supports the very same terrorists that it claims to be fighting. Washington’s wars are anti-humanitarian and anti-democratic, and they are all based on criminal war lies and public deceptions. This needs to end.

Green Passes and Dark Inequalities: The Push for COVID Immunity Passports

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, March 19 2021

Sensible, ideal, wonderful – if you happen to be in the European Union. This is the air of confidence surrounding the March 17 proposal for a digital COVID immunity passport, or what is officially being called the Digital Green Certificate.

Biden’s Tough-guy Flexing at ‘Soulless Killer’ Putin Would be Funny if the Consequences Weren’t So Serious

By Scott Ritter, March 19 2021

Joe Biden’s effort to label Vladimir Putin as a “soulless killer” is the latest in a series of fact-free allegations that define US-Russian relations today. The real aim is to make Biden look like the strong leader he isn’t.

Norwegian Experts Say Deadly Blood Clots Were Caused by the AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine

By Ida Irene Bergstrøm, March 19 2021

“Our theory that this is a powerful immune response most likely triggered by the vaccine, has been confirmed”, says professor and chief physician Pål Andre Holme. Three Norwegian health workers under the age of 50 have been hospitalized. One is dead.

The Engineered Destruction and Political Fragmentation of Iraq

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, March 19 2021

The objective is to engineer a civil war in Iraq, in which both sides are controlled indirectly by US-NATO. The scenario is to arm and equip them, on both sides, finance them with advanced weapons systems and then “let them fight”.

US Crimes against the People of Iraq, Vietnam, Nicaragua, … : Denial, Selective Perception and Military Atrocities.

By Felicity Arbuthnot, March 19 2021

It was under the watch of his father, George Bush, Snr., that in 1991, thousands of Iraqi conscripts were buried alive in southern Iraq…

“We Don’t Do Body Counts”: The Iraq Death Toll 15 Years After the US Invasion

By Medea Benjamin and Nicolas J. S. Davies, March 19 2021

March 19 2021 marks 18 years since the U.S.-U.K invasion of Iraq in 2003, and the American people have no idea of the enormity of the calamity the invasion unleashed. The US military has refused to keep a tally of Iraqi deaths.

“The Russians Are Coming, Not Again…”: Biden Regime Imposes More Illegal Sanctions on Russia

By Stephen Lendman, March 19 2021

On Wednesday, Biden regime hardliners escalated already heightened tensions with Russia. More sanctions were imposed on the phony pretext of poisoning Navalny.

The Puppet Masters: Is There Really a Deep State?

By Philip Giraldi, March 19 2021

One problem with the theory about total global dominance through espionage is the sheer logistics of it all. Directing political and economic developments in two hundred nations simultaneously must require a lot of space and a large staff.

New Cold War Is Built on Humanitarian Interventionist Lies and Dismissal of Actual War Crimes

By Danny Haiphong, March 19 2021

A revolutionary’s first commitment is to the truth. But deciphering the truth has become a difficult task in the United States, not least because the misinformation apparatus is both enormous and tied directly to the imperatives of imperialist state itself.

19 March 2021