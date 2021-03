Watch

Putin To Biden: Despite All Attempts To Stop Russia’s Development, They Will Have To Reckon With Us!

Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished good health to American president Joe Biden and noted that evaluating other countries and leaders “is like looking in a mirror.”

Posted March 20, 2021 https://www.youtube.com/embed/uO6ptqMSVzU

