Syrian Foreign Minister Arrives at Muscat… Will the Sultanate of Oman Play a Role in Resolving the Syrian Crisis?

By Khaled Iskef

Global Research, March 21, 2021

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Miqdad arrived in the Sultanate of Oman, on his first official visit to an Arab country since he assumed office, succeeding the late Minister Walid Al-Muallem.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry announced that Al-Miqdad and his accompanying delegation began a working visit in Oman that would last for several days, while Al-Miqdad was received upon his arrival by the head of the Department of Economic Gatherings and Dialogue in charge of running the work of the Protocol Department at the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs “Khaled Bin Saeed Al-Jaradi”, and Minister “Mahmoud Bin Khamis Al-Hinai”, who’s in charge of running the business of the Arab Mashreq at the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.On Whose Orders Did Oman’s Foreign Minister Visit Syria?

Al-Miqdad is expected to meet with his Omani counterpart “Badr Bin Hamad Al-Busaidi”, and a number of Omani officials, noting that the file of the political settlement in Syria will be on top of the reasons for the visit.

It is noteworthy that Al-Miqdad’s visit comes after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov‘s recent tour to several Gulf countries, and the subsequent talk about a Russian initiative to create an Arab role in helping to end the Syrian crisis and support the political solution.

Muscat is known to play the mediating role in the most complex files, especially as it was the link between “Washington” and “Tehran” in the Iranian nuclear agreement, and other files that Muscat was the head of its negotiations, indicating the possibility that the Sultanate will play a role in the Syrian file negotiations or mediation between the Arab countries and Damascus.

It’s noteworthy that the Syrian-Omani relations continued during the years despite the Gulf boycott of Syria and the Sultanate of Oman reopened its embassy in Damascus and appointed an ambassador to strengthen the cooperation with Syria.

Perhaps there is something that cannot be delayed until tomorrow in Muscat until the foreign minister and his deputy arrive at night.

The long visit resembles Omani mediation between Syria and another party. We do not know who it is, but it is certain that there is political cooking on an Omani fire.

